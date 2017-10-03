RSS

In this week's spotlight at First Stage’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; Notes from the Field: Community Perspectives at Miller High Life Theatre with actress, playwright and professor Anna Deavere Smith; and more. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:52 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Brookfield’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center will resound with the sounds of guitar strings in their annual Guitar Festival; Boozy Bard offers their own inimitable take on Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well; and Bad Example Productions pres... more

Aug 1, 2017 12:52 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Meta Description: Ruthie answers a question from a reader fed up with his husband’s mid-life crisis-informed fashion choices, and plugs fun events including “Yeah, Bro Podcast Live” at ComedySportz Milwaukee, Feb. 5; the Shepherd Expres... more

Feb 2, 2016 2:57 PM Hear Me Out

February 21, 8 PM @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 19805 W. Capitol Ave., BrookfieldThe contemporary dance troupe KEIGWIN + COMPANY, led by dancer/choreographer Larry Keigwin, is known for its technical excellence and eerie, thought-pro.. more

Feb 16, 2015 10:00 PM Around MKE

The Florentine Opera Company will present Carlisle Floyd’s Wuthering Heights at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in an unstaged concert to be recorded live for commercial purposes, Jan. 9 and 11. more

Dec 30, 2014 9:10 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

The first book published by the Sharon Lynne Wilson Centerfor the Arts is one created by Milwaukee-based artist Sue Lawton, whocompleted The Fire Keepers during hereight-month residency during the Wilson Center’s 2013-14 season.To celebrate, .. more

Dec 11, 2014 6:05 PM Around MKE

Here’s another expansive dose of holiday cheer! Check outwhat’s happening during the Dec. 12-14 weekend. Stay tuned for next week’s updateson the season’s festivities!Friday, Dec. 12MKEFoodToursMilwaukee Food Tours’ ‘Christmas Lights & Desse.. more

Dec 11, 2014 12:30 AM Around MKE

Interpol, My Brightest Diamond, Avi Buffalo and more! more

Nov 12, 2014 12:04 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Warpaint, Erasure, Santana and more! more

Sep 30, 2014 8:22 PM This Week in Milwaukee

KISS w/ Def Leppard more

Aug 12, 2014 5:06 PM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

When they started in the experimental early 1970s, Pilobolus seemed less a dance company than a physical theater group—a band of graceful gymnasts who, with the more

Apr 4, 2014 12:15 AM Dance

Clay, sand and water. These earthy, humble elements have been molded into vessels and various containers for many centuries. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts examines this essential art form in an exhibition, “An Exploration of V... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:39 AM Visual Arts

It has long been acknowledged that artistic creation is a universal human practice. But the idea that beneath stylistic and functional differences lies a common human condition transcending culture, history and geography first gets expressi... more

Mar 5, 2014 4:43 PM Visual Arts

“LookingOut, Looking In” arrived at Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts as the latest exhibition in the Ploch Art Gallery to bring a burst of color to the suburbs and enliven the state’s recent rainy summer days. Leslie DeMu.. more

Jun 26, 2013 12:24 AM Visual Arts

How much time does an artist require to prepare for a soloexhibition? When visiting Craig Blietz in his Door County studio last summer,the artist offered a clue. Tuckedaway on an inroad off of Hwy 42 in Sister Bay, Blietz’s two story high studi.. more

Jan 9, 2013 5:03 AM Visual Arts

Door County painter Craig Blietz could be called a Renaissance master. While he thoughtfully studies the domestic creatures inhabiting Wisconsin’s famous peninsula for his contemporary realistic artwork, the techniques he more

Jan 8, 2013 1:56 PM Visual Arts

For millions of people around the world, Messiah, the oratorio by George Frideric Handel, has been encountered regularly from childhood on. I count myself among them. It’s one of the reliably recurring things against more

Dec 20, 2012 4:05 PM Classical Music

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Jun 28, 2012 3:35 AM Visual Arts

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts continued its diverse offering of performances by touring and regional groups with last Saturday's “Broadway Today!,” a show that deserved more than a single performance. The show's lacklus more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts began with the hopes of becoming a cultural beacon in Milwaukee's western suburbs. A grassroots committee inspired that dream in 1993. After several major revisions to their plans... more

May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

