Sharon Van Etten
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Three People In Reverse
The first thing I ever reviewed for print was a 2002 French film called Irreversible. It's a cleverly brutal film in which the scenes play out in reverse order. Pinter's Betrayal recently opened with Windfall Theatre. Written in the late '70s, it .. more
Sep 16, 2013 12:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sharon Van Etten's Songs of Heartbreak and Transience
“The thing about revisiting cities: People ask what your favorite city is and what you're looking forward... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee
Brooklyn singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten built on the achy, sparsely adorned folk sound of her 2009 album Because I Was in Love on last year's follow-up, Epic, a short but near-perfect record more
Apr 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sharon Van Etten To Play a Free Show at the Pabst
When Brooklyn songwriter Sharon Van Etten last played Milwaukee a year ago she was greeted by a modest audience at the Cactus Club, but she'll be playing for a much larger audience when she returns this April. She'll be headlining a free show at t.. more
Jan 4, 2011 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sharon Van Etten
Diminutive Sharon Van Etten reaches for a big, expansive voice with Epic. Her sophomore effort comes on like the lilting soundtrack to a breakup phone call: Powerful, almost angrily strummed chords set the stage as full-on country-folk inst... more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
The Best Albums of 2010
What a fantastic year. In 2010, indie-rock regained its fight, rappers indulged their ambitions, R&B singers fired on all cylinders and songwriters of all genres let it all hang out. Below are my 10 favorites of the year, followed by 10 excellent .. more
Dec 9, 2010 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sharon Van Etten's Venegeful "Love More"
Sep 21, 2010 6:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sharon Van Etten’s Songs of Suppression and Absolution
“Istarted playing open mics when I went to college, but then I took a break,” Because I Was In Love ,Music Feature more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Mark Farina
Since his early days of DJing the Chicago and San Francisco underground, Mark Farina always aimed to put his own spin on the not-so-mainstream sound he had come to embrace. Turning audiences on to obscure records became the beat he stepped ... more
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lambs of Abortion
It must be tough to be Lambs of Abortion, a paranoid Milwaukee band convinced that everyone’s out to get them. Republicans, Fox News, oil executives and Evangelical leaders are at the heart of the worldwide conspiracy that Lambs of Abortion... more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments
Billie Jean King
Her "Battle of the Sexes" tennis match against aging former Wimbledon champion Bobby Riggs might have ended three decades ago, but Billie Jean King's fight against sexism continues. She appears tonight as part of the Marcus Center’s woman-t... more
Mar 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boys (9-12)
,Holiday Gift Guide-b more
Nov 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Contests: Holidays
Short Orders (Rochester Deli)
Ifyou’re not from Waukesha, you’ll want to check MapQuest for directions,but it’s worth the ride. The Rochester Deli (143 E. Broadway,262-522-9611), wedged within the labyrinth of do,Dining Out more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Various Artists
Even after his death in 2003, Cash remains a strong influence on artists in a variety of g All Aboard: A Tribute to Johnny ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 24, 2008 12:00 AM Michele Le Claire Album Reviews 1 Comments
Sharon Van Etten to Play the Cactus Club
This one should be memorable: Muzzle of Bees and WMSE are bringing burgeoning Brooklyn songwriter Sharon Van Etten to the Cactus Club on Wednesday, Jan. 20. She'll be coming off of a landmark year that saw her sing on The Antlers' sleeper critical.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
My Not-Quite-Favorite Albums of 2009
Tomorrow I'll post my best of the year list, and then this blog will spend the rest of the year highlighting some of my favorite, overlooked albums of the decadethe ones that have been mostly ignored by other decade-end recapsbut first I'd like to.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Enjoy These Music Videos
This blog will probably be dark for much of Thanksgiving weekend, but before I take some time off, let me leave you with a grab bag of music videos I’ve been enjoying lately. The Veils – “The Letter” The Veils singer Finn Andrews gives one.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music