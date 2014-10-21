Shattered
Reigning Sound’s Soulful Turn
Reigning Sound leader Greg Cartwright is only still in photos. The musician has released at least 15 studio albums with his three bands over the past two decades, in addition to producing Shangri-Las singer Mary Weiss’s terrific 2007 comeb... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:38 PM Chris Parker Music Feature 1 Comments
Allergies or something worse?
A lot of people I talk to notice their allergies get worse the older they get. Based on what I've learned over the past couple years, this is not surprising. I am not a doctor, I'm a person who got tired of taking many different prescriptions to .. more
Mar 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Tribute Night at Shank Hall
Two tribute bands pay homage to two the greatest rock ’n’ roll bands of all t Private Fears in Public Places ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee