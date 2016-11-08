RSS

Shawarma

Join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m. at American Serb Hall for our second annual Taste of the World, a sampling event celebrating Milwaukee’s ethnically diverse dining and entertainment scene. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:09 PM Eat/Drink

Fast and cheap, Riverwest’s Kabob Hub is the perfect post-bar stop. more

Dec 1, 2015 7:37 PM Dining Out

Mona’s, a small East Side establishment serving casual Turkish fare at 1814 N. Farwell Ave., quietly closed its doors. Now it has been replaced with Moe’s Middle Eastern Grill with a yellow canopy that looks strikingly familiar. more

Mar 19, 2013 11:24 PM Dining Preview

Casablanca’s story continues to evolve. Jesse Musa opened the restaurant in the late ’80s at a modest location on Mitchell Street. It later moved to a larger place on... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

May 12, 2010 9:31 PM Daily Dose

Farwell Avenue between Brady Street and North Avenue is home to many inexpensive eateries offering carry-outs and deliveries. Here you can find Thai, Italian, Indian and even Ethiopian food. Now add a Tu,Dining Out more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

