RSS

Shaye Graves

warpaint.jpg.jpe

It’s rare to see a live band conjure this much drama despite giving so little fanfare to stage production and crowd banter. more

Aug 30, 2017 2:58 PM Concert Reviews

atticjams.jpg.jpe

The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Local Music

marika hackman.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Shaye Graves

Joined by the London quartet The Big Moon, English rocker Marika Hackman demonstrated her sense of humor at her Milwaukee debut. more

Aug 11, 2017 11:20 AM Concert Reviews

zachpietrini.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee-based Zach Pietrini Band has partnered with local distillery Twisted Path for their Songs & Spirits Living Room Tour, which kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 5. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:34 PM Local Music

neckdeep.jpg.jpe

It was another chaotic day of piercings, anger, activism and ignored "No Crowd Surfing" signs at the Warped Tour's annual Milwaukee stop. more

Jul 25, 2017 10:41 AM Concert Reviews

whitney.jpg.jpe

The Chicago rock band shared summer-friendly songs of sadness, uncertainty and hope Saturday at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage. more

Jul 10, 2017 10:04 AM Concert Reviews

deathfromabove.jpg.jpe

For their first show under their truncated new name, Death From Above treated loyal fans to a mix of “crusty new songs and crusty old ones." more

Jul 5, 2017 10:30 AM Concert Reviews

carseatheadrestsummerfest.jpg.jpe

The indie-rock group’s songs banged, but frontman Will Toledo’s aloof stage presence was hard to get past. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:13 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

aroundmilwaukee_summerfestivalguide2015.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Shepherd Express Staff

Largely off the radar, Summerfest’s smallest stage spotlights unsigned talent. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:31 PM Local Music

zedkenzouse.jpg.jpe

Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more

Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Concert Reviews

unpreseidented.jpg.jpe

More than two dozen bands from Milwaukee and beyond contributed to the fiery anti-Trump compilation, Unpresidented. more

May 23, 2017 2:51 PM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES