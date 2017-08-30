Shaye Graves
Warpaint Demonstrated Their Unusual Allure at Turner Hall
It’s rare to see a live band conjure this much drama despite giving so little fanfare to stage production and crowd banter. more
Aug 30, 2017 2:58 PM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Milwaukee's Attic Jams Music Series Throws Concerts for Charities
The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
Marika Hackman Led a Night of Guitars, Laughter and Hiccups at The Back Room
Joined by the London quartet The Big Moon, English rocker Marika Hackman demonstrated her sense of humor at her Milwaukee debut. more
Aug 11, 2017 11:20 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
The Zach Pietrini Band Launch a Tour of Living Rooms
The Milwaukee-based Zach Pietrini Band has partnered with local distillery Twisted Path for their Songs & Spirits Living Room Tour, which kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 5. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:34 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
Behind All the Metalcore and Rough Edges, The Warped Tour Revealed a Kindhearted Center
It was another chaotic day of piercings, anger, activism and ignored "No Crowd Surfing" signs at the Warped Tour's annual Milwaukee stop. more
Jul 25, 2017 10:41 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Whitney Found the Joy in Heartbreak Saturday at Summerfest
The Chicago rock band shared summer-friendly songs of sadness, uncertainty and hope Saturday at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage. more
Jul 10, 2017 10:04 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Death From Above @ Uline Warehouse, Summerfest
For their first show under their truncated new name, Death From Above treated loyal fans to a mix of “crusty new songs and crusty old ones." more
Jul 5, 2017 10:30 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Car Seat Headrest @ Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, Summerfest July 2, 2017
The indie-rock group’s songs banged, but frontman Will Toledo’s aloof stage presence was hard to get past. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:13 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Summerfest's Unlisted Renegade Stage Spotlights Unsigned Talent
Largely off the radar, Summerfest’s smallest stage spotlights unsigned talent. more
Jun 27, 2017 2:31 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
A First-Timer's Impressions of the Locust Street Festival
Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more
Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Midwest Musicians Resist Trump with the 'Unpresidented' Protest Compilation
More than two dozen bands from Milwaukee and beyond contributed to the fiery anti-Trump compilation, Unpresidented. more
May 23, 2017 2:51 PM Shaye Graves Local Music