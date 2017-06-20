Shayne Steliga
A Tarantino-Style 'Titus' from Off the Wall
Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Pride Theatre’s Political Drama Close-Up
Jan 25, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Public Theatre’s Vivid, Colorful ‘Medicine Wheel’
Milwaukee Public Theatre brings impressive puppetry and Native American tales together with Stories from the Medicine Wheel. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:10 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
How Can I Bring Up Using Toys and Bondage With a New Partner?
I am a lesbian and have been dating the girl I've had a crush on for two years for a couple of months now. Even before we were dating, we did a good amount of touching, groping and breast play, but personally I would like to take things a l... more
Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress