RSS

Shayne Steliga

titusoffthewall.jpg.jpe

Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Theater

16195264_10157940287680136_7608451326325769019_n.jpg.jpe

Jan 25, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

Milwaukee Public Theatre brings impressive puppetry and Native American tales together with Stories from the Medicine Wheel. more

Nov 24, 2015 8:10 PM Theater

I am a lesbian and have been dating the girl I've had a crush on for two years for a couple of months now. Even before we were dating, we did a good amount of touching, groping and breast play, but personally I would like to take things a l... more

Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES