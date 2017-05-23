Sheboygan
Day Tripping this Summer
Day trippers have no excuse to be bored as the weather warms: Within two hours of Milwaukee are several good reasons to hit the road for a quick rendezvous that won’t flatten the wallet. more
May 23, 2017 1:45 PM Mary Bergin Summer Guide
Township Slow It Down on ‘Impact Bliss’
Like some of the albums it most recalls—Codeine’s Frigid Stars, Galaxie 500’s On Fire—Township’s debut LP has a way of making time stand still. more
May 2, 2017 3:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Preview the Future at Maker Faire Milwaukee
The third annual Maker Faire Milwaukee science fair will be held at Wisconsin State Fair Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Admission is free. more
Sep 20, 2016 2:57 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Safe Harbor Volunteers and Staff
The Shepherd Express names Safe Harbor in Sheboygan its heroes of the week for its services for survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Kohler Arts Center Celebrates Family, 45th Anniversary
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) celebrates its 45th anniversary with a tribute to the 21st-century family. Multiple exhibitions provoke discussion about who and what constitutes family... more
Sep 25, 2012 2:27 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Southeastern Wisconsin's Summer Art Fairs
Summer in Milwaukee means lakeshore festivals filled with food and music. It also means many chances to experience prestigious fine art fairs within 100 miles of Downtown. The following list is but a small sample of the wide variety... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Kohler Festival of Beer Kicks Off Its Fourth Year
For Grant Pauly, owner of and brewmaster for the new 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan, Wis., brewing beer... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian A&E Feature
Kohler Arts Center's Magnified Memories
Through July 8, Sheboygan's John Michael Kohler Arts Center presents “Quiet Accord,” an exhibition of minute scale drawings by Paul Chiappe and Peggy Preheim. Walking through this gallery with magnifying glass in hand... more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Murderers In Sheboygan in July
Jeffrey Hatcher’s Murderers is a staggeringly well-written comic drama. Next Act Theatre’s production of the play that graced the stage of the Off-Broadway Theatre at the end of 2008 was easily one of the best shows I’ve seen in the past five.. more
May 13, 2010 2:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Interview: Xao Yang Lee @ JMKAC
A featured artist at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in their "American Story" exhibition, Xao Yang Lee calls Sheboygan, Wisconsin home. While living in a refugee camp in Thailand after the Vietnam War in Laos that she escaped by swimm.. more
Jul 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Did She See Us?
In January, police arrested John West, 20, and Ashley Sorensen, 20, in Auburn, Calif., aft Baltimore Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The New Meaning of Bipartisanship
On the eve of Barack Obama's ascension to power, at candlelit dinners across Washington, t What’s your take? ,News Features more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
The Sound of Tango
Concierto para Bandoneon y Orquesta ,Classical Review more
Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Tom Brokaw's Generation
Tom Brokaw popularized the idea of “the Greatest Generation” and more recently the amiable news anchor has focused on his own generation. The History Channel documentary “1968 With Tom Brokaw,” out now on DVD, examines a year that virtually every.. more
Mar 29, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Art Under Construction
The JohnMichael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is beginning a seven-month publicproject that Battle of the Pictures ,Art more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts