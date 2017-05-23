RSS

Sheboygan

Day trippers have no excuse to be bored as the weather warms: Within two hours of Milwaukee are several good reasons to hit the road for a quick rendezvous that won’t flatten the wallet. more

May 23, 2017 1:45 PM Summer Guide

Like some of the albums it most recalls—Codeine’s Frigid Stars, Galaxie 500’s On Fire—Township’s debut LP has a way of making time stand still. more

May 2, 2017 3:14 PM Local Music

The third annual Maker Faire Milwaukee science fair will be held at Wisconsin State Fair Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Admission is free. more

Sep 20, 2016 2:57 PM Visual Arts

The Shepherd Express names Safe Harbor in Sheboygan its heroes of the week for its services for survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:55 PM Expresso

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) celebrates its 45th anniversary with a tribute to the 21st-century family. Multiple exhibitions provoke discussion about who and what constitutes family... more

Sep 25, 2012 2:27 PM Visual Arts

Summer in Milwaukee means lakeshore festivals filled with food and music. It also means many chances to experience prestigious fine art fairs within 100 miles of Downtown. The following list is but a small sample of the wide variety... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

For Grant Pauly, owner of and brewmaster for the new 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan, Wis., brewing beer... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Through July 8, Sheboygan's John Michael Kohler Arts Center presents “Quiet Accord,” an exhibition of minute scale drawings by Paul Chiappe and Peggy Preheim. Walking through this gallery with magnifying glass in hand... more

Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

  Jeffrey Hatcher’s Murderers is a staggeringly well-written comic drama. Next Act Theatre’s production of the play that graced the stage of the Off-Broadway Theatre at the end of 2008 was easily one of the best shows I’ve seen in the past five.. more

May 13, 2010 2:27 AM Theater

A featured artist at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in their "American Story" exhibition, Xao Yang Lee calls Sheboygan, Wisconsin home. While living in a refugee camp in Thailand after the Vietnam War in Laos that she escaped by swimm.. more

Jul 23, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

In January, police arrested John West, 20, and Ashley Sorensen, 20, in Auburn, Calif., aft Baltimore Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

On the eve of Barack Obama's ascension to power, at candlelit dinners across Washington, t  What’s your take? ,News Features more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Concierto para Bandoneon y Orquesta ,Classical Review more

Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

Tom Brokaw popularized the idea of “the Greatest Generation” and more recently the amiable news anchor has focused on his own generation. The History Channel documentary “1968 With Tom Brokaw,” out now on DVD, examines a year that virtually every.. more

Mar 29, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The JohnMichael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is beginning a seven-month publicproject that Battle of the Pictures ,Art more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

