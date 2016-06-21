RSS

The Sheep

warbabies.jpg.jpe

War Babies is a collection of 18 tracks from The Sheep, an early ’70s Milwaukee band associated with the “Jesus Movement.” Co-ed vocals, guitar drenched in feedback and folk music influences bring favorable comparisons to Jefferson Airpl... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:08 PM Album Reviews

<p> Although more than 30 years have passed since his death, John Wayne is still one of Hollywood's most universally recognized stars. The controversy he aroused may be history, but that history continues to inform attitudes about him. Wayne's ou.. more

Aug 27, 2012 12:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8571.jpe

,CD Reviews more

Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES