Sheila Julson is a freelance writer who enjoys capturing the stories behind Milwaukee’s happening food, beverage and urban farming scenes. She also pens articles about holistic health, green living, sustainability and human-interest features. As a long-time fiction writer, her novel, Thorn, placed in the General Fiction quarterfinalist round of the 2014 Amazon Breakthrough Novel Award Contest. When she’s not hammering away at a computer keyboard, she enjoys hiking, gardening, vegetarian cooking, sewing, making homemade wine (and drinking it) and any other urban homesteading pursuits that catch her interest. She lives on Milwaukee’s South Shore with her musician husband and a spoiled hound dog.

As Johnsonville rose from the ashes, management chose to thank their Watertown employees in a unique way. They partnered with celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Fabio Viviani, of “Top Chef fame," to prepare a gourmet Italia... more

Apr 21, 2017 3:50 PM Eat/Drink

Red Elephant Chocolate (333 N. Broadway) strives to take chocolate consumption to a whole new level with their new Third Ward chocolate café by living up to their motto: “A chocolate experience you’ll never forget." more

Apr 11, 2017 3:45 PM Eat/Drink

In today’s online shopping environment, everything from clothing to books to food items can be purchased and shipped with a click. While there areBrewers Organics offers home or office delivery of fresh, certified-organic and organically gr... more

Dec 27, 2016 2:48 PM Eat/Drink

Inspired by a recurring dream that she was running through a bountiful garden, surrounded by fruits and vegetables, Karen Long founded Garden of Eden Kingdom Living, a business offering handmade juices, along with all-natural dressings, coo... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:46 PM Eat/Drink

Cudahy continues to reinvent itself with new bars and restaurants, and among the new lineup is Cudahy Burger Joint (4905 S. Packard Ave.). In the remodeled, contemporary space, one can savor burgers made from hormone-free ground chuck, as w... more

Feb 23, 2016 4:09 PM Short Order

Since 1984, Superior Equipment & Supply has been a respected name in the food service industry. But since the company moved in 2008 from the corner of 13th Street and Oklahoma Avenue into spacious new digs at 4550 S. Brust Ave. in St. Franc... more

Dec 16, 2014 8:49 PM Eat/Drink

Jane’s Simply Delicious Gourmet Popcorn offers a wide variety of popcorn including cholesterol-free white popcorn, cheese-coated popcorn, caramel corn and novelty flavors like tutti-fruitty, hot cinnamon and root beer float. They also offer... more

Dec 9, 2014 9:22 PM Eat/Drink

Within Milwaukee’s bustling urban agriculture scene, a new organization cultivating greens may get lost in the shuffle. However, We Grow Greens, a cooperative of educators and sustainability leaders committed to healthy food systems and nat... more

Aug 5, 2014 9:57 PM Dining Preview

Whenit comes to Conejito’s Place, either you love it or you hate it. At thetime that Conejito’s opened, more than two dec,Dining Out more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

As a pioneer of Wisconsin’s cruelty-free retailers, Waukesha-based Vegan Essentials sells hundreds of food items such as dairy-free cheese, meat alternatives, baking supplies, condiments and snacks though its online store. more

Oct 3, 2017 3:24 PM Eat/Drink

Milwaukee’s Juiced! promotes physical and mental health through a line of nine raw small-batch juices, made from 100% pure vegetables and fruits with no added water or sugar. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:51 PM Eat/Drink

Dawn Davis of Dawn’s Yummy Delights creates her scratch-made pound cakes, peach cobbler, banana pudding, brownies, candied nuts and more for crowds at farmers markets and events. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:36 PM Eat/Drink

On The Way Café is an upscale establishment that’s counter service, but classy. Customers dining in or ordering carryout can choose from a menu featuring organic, non-GMO and antibiotic-free breakfast items, soups, salads, sandwiches, burge... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:29 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

Milwaukee’s Flying Cow Pizza brings a mobile wood-fired brick pizza oven to events in the Milwaukee area, preparing Neapolitan pizza on the spot. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:42 PM Eat/Drink

Freshly made kettle corn from Ernie’s Kettle Korn is light and crisp, with a divine sweet and salty blend balanced just right. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:24 PM Eat/Drink

Wisconsin’s Lonesome Stone Milling uses grains such as wheat and rye for milling into all-purpose flours, pancake mixes, hot cereal and more for retail and wholesale markets. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:46 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Vegetarians, or anyone with an appreciation for healthful food, should make a point of seeking out Café Manna in Brookfield. The menu offers options that weave influences of world cuisines into scratch-made, raw, vegetarian, vegan and glute... more

Aug 22, 2017 2:38 PM Dining Out

Milwaukee-based Funky Fresh Spring Rolls puts unique healthy twists on a traditional favorite. more

Aug 15, 2017 3:20 PM Eat/Drink

When food aficionado Sabina Magyar wanted to open a cheese shop, there was no doubt about the location. A native of the Wauwatosa area, she was always drawn to the European feel of The Village of Wauwatosa. Magyar eventually nabbed space in... more

Aug 8, 2017 2:25 PM Eat/Drink

Ron Henningfeld’s Hill Valley Dairy, operating since last summer, is a cheese making operation featuring curds, various small-batch styles of cheddar. Look for their wares at the farmers markets in Lake Geneva, Burlington, Mukwonago and Eas... more

Aug 8, 2017 1:55 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Wisconsin’s Charlie Tennessen of Anarchy Acres stands ready to supply foodies with true heritage wheat. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:24 PM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

Sprocket Café, opened November 2016 in the space next to Rusty Sprocket Antiques, serves Angelo Gelato Italiano and muffins from Jen’s Sweet Treats. Cookies from East Side Ovens’ will return to the menu, and trail mixes and nuts will soon b... more

Aug 1, 2017 1:11 PM Eat/Drink

Crave Brothers, a Wisconsin artisanal cheese maker, recently won the Wisconsin Family Business of the Year award in the medium-sized company category. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:36 PM Eat/Drink

Emily Ware’s On the Bus serves vegan fare from the south end of the Milwaukee Public Market, near the Water Street entrance. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:14 AM Eat/Drink

Ken Wolfe of Howling Wolf Gourmet Foods is a chef who brought his own unique take on barbecue through Howling Wolf BBQ sauces and rubs. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:17 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

A profile of Sue Knutson and her expanding, gluten-free cookie shop, The Naked Baker. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:19 PM Eat/Drink

A preview of “Dinner is Served," a Wisconsin-based Internet TV program featuring chef Fabio Viviani and his work with members of Johnsonville Sausage. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:06 PM Eat/Drink

The Wisconsin Brewers Guild and Draft magazine team up for the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival on Saturday, June 17, at Bayshore Town Center; here, attendees can enjoy pairings of beer and food from more than 40 Wisconsin craft brewers and a... more

Jun 13, 2017 2:24 PM Eat/Drink

Cream City Farms is an urban farm located in Milwaukee’s 30th Street Industrial Corridor. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:58 PM Eat/Drink

