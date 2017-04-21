Sheila Julson is a freelance writer who enjoys capturing the stories behind Milwaukee’s happening food, beverage and urban farming scenes. She also pens articles about holistic health, green living, sustainability and human-interest features. As a long-time fiction writer, her novel, Thorn, placed in the General Fiction quarterfinalist round of the 2014 Amazon Breakthrough Novel Award Contest. When she’s not hammering away at a computer keyboard, she enjoys hiking, gardening, vegetarian cooking, sewing, making homemade wine (and drinking it) and any other urban homesteading pursuits that catch her interest. She lives on Milwaukee’s South Shore with her musician husband and a spoiled hound dog.
Top Chef’s Fabio Viviani Partners with Johnsonville for ‘Dinner Is Served’
As Johnsonville rose from the ashes, management chose to thank their Watertown employees in a unique way. They partnered with celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Fabio Viviani, of “Top Chef fame," to prepare a gourmet Italia... more
Apr 21, 2017 3:50 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Red Elephant Provides a Chocolate Experience You'll Never Forget
Red Elephant Chocolate (333 N. Broadway) strives to take chocolate consumption to a whole new level with their new Third Ward chocolate café by living up to their motto: “A chocolate experience you’ll never forget." more
Apr 11, 2017 3:45 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Brewers Organics
In today’s online shopping environment, everything from clothing to books to food items can be purchased and shipped with a click. While there areBrewers Organics offers home or office delivery of fresh, certified-organic and organically gr... more
Dec 27, 2016 2:48 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Garden of Eden Kingdom Living
Inspired by a recurring dream that she was running through a bountiful garden, surrounded by fruits and vegetables, Karen Long founded Garden of Eden Kingdom Living, a business offering handmade juices, along with all-natural dressings, coo... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:46 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Quality Food, Casual Vibe at Cudahy Burger Joint
Cudahy continues to reinvent itself with new bars and restaurants, and among the new lineup is Cudahy Burger Joint (4905 S. Packard Ave.). In the remodeled, contemporary space, one can savor burgers made from hormone-free ground chuck, as w... more
Feb 23, 2016 4:09 PM Sheila Julson Short Order
Superior Equipment & Supply
Since 1984, Superior Equipment & Supply has been a respected name in the food service industry. But since the company moved in 2008 from the corner of 13th Street and Oklahoma Avenue into spacious new digs at 4550 S. Brust Ave. in St. Franc... more
Dec 16, 2014 8:49 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Jane’s Simply Delicious
Jane’s Simply Delicious Gourmet Popcorn offers a wide variety of popcorn including cholesterol-free white popcorn, cheese-coated popcorn, caramel corn and novelty flavors like tutti-fruitty, hot cinnamon and root beer float. They also offer... more
Dec 9, 2014 9:22 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
We Grow Greens
Within Milwaukee’s bustling urban agriculture scene, a new organization cultivating greens may get lost in the shuffle. However, We Grow Greens, a cooperative of educators and sustainability leaders committed to healthy food systems and nat... more
Aug 5, 2014 9:57 PM Sheila Julson Dining Preview
Cheap and Cheerful
Whenit comes to Conejito's Place, either you love it or you hate it. At thetime that Conejito's opened, more than two dec
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Vegan Essentials Takes Guesswork Out of Going Cruelty-Free
As a pioneer of Wisconsin’s cruelty-free retailers, Waukesha-based Vegan Essentials sells hundreds of food items such as dairy-free cheese, meat alternatives, baking supplies, condiments and snacks though its online store. more
Oct 3, 2017 3:24 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Juiced! Packs Heroic Health Benefits Into Juices
Milwaukee’s Juiced! promotes physical and mental health through a line of nine raw small-batch juices, made from 100% pure vegetables and fruits with no added water or sugar. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:51 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Dawn's Yummy Delights Crafts Tasty Treats From Family Recipes
Dawn Davis of Dawn’s Yummy Delights creates her scratch-made pound cakes, peach cobbler, banana pudding, brownies, candied nuts and more for crowds at farmers markets and events. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:36 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Healthy, Organic Options Abound at On The Way Café
On The Way Café is an upscale establishment that’s counter service, but classy. Customers dining in or ordering carryout can choose from a menu featuring organic, non-GMO and antibiotic-free breakfast items, soups, salads, sandwiches, burge... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:29 PM Sheila Julson Dining Out 1 Comments
Flying Cow Pizza Rolls Out Classic Neapolitan Pie
Milwaukee’s Flying Cow Pizza brings a mobile wood-fired brick pizza oven to events in the Milwaukee area, preparing Neapolitan pizza on the spot. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:42 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Ernie's Kettle Korn Pops Up Some Fun at Area Events
Freshly made kettle corn from Ernie’s Kettle Korn is light and crisp, with a divine sweet and salty blend balanced just right. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:24 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Lonesome Stone Milling Brings Grains From the Driftless Region to Milwaukee
Wisconsin’s Lonesome Stone Milling uses grains such as wheat and rye for milling into all-purpose flours, pancake mixes, hot cereal and more for retail and wholesale markets. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:46 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Brookfield's Café Manna Is a Vegetarian's Paradise
Vegetarians, or anyone with an appreciation for healthful food, should make a point of seeking out Café Manna in Brookfield. The menu offers options that weave influences of world cuisines into scratch-made, raw, vegetarian, vegan and glute... more
Aug 22, 2017 2:38 PM Sheila Julson Dining Out
Unique Flavors Make Funky Fresh Spring Rolls
Milwaukee-based Funky Fresh Spring Rolls puts unique healthy twists on a traditional favorite. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:20 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
The Village Cheese Shop Opens in Wauwatosa's Historic Village
When food aficionado Sabina Magyar wanted to open a cheese shop, there was no doubt about the location. A native of the Wauwatosa area, she was always drawn to the European feel of The Village of Wauwatosa. Magyar eventually nabbed space in... more
Aug 8, 2017 2:25 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Accomplished Cheese Maker Forms Hill Valley Dairy
Ron Henningfeld’s Hill Valley Dairy, operating since last summer, is a cheese making operation featuring curds, various small-batch styles of cheddar. Look for their wares at the farmers markets in Lake Geneva, Burlington, Mukwonago and Eas... more
Aug 8, 2017 1:55 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Anarchy Acres' Heritage Wheat Goes Against the Grain
Wisconsin’s Charlie Tennessen of Anarchy Acres stands ready to supply foodies with true heritage wheat. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:24 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 2 Comments
Sprocket Café Brings Coffee Drinks and a Hip Vibe to South End of Bay View
Sprocket Café, opened November 2016 in the space next to Rusty Sprocket Antiques, serves Angelo Gelato Italiano and muffins from Jen’s Sweet Treats. Cookies from East Side Ovens’ will return to the menu, and trail mixes and nuts will soon b... more
Aug 1, 2017 1:11 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Mozzarella, Cheese Curds, Great Queso
Crave Brothers, a Wisconsin artisanal cheese maker, recently won the Wisconsin Family Business of the Year award in the medium-sized company category. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:36 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
On the Bus Brings Tasty Vegan Options to Milwaukee Public Market
Emily Ware’s On the Bus serves vegan fare from the south end of the Milwaukee Public Market, near the Water Street entrance. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:14 AM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Milwaukee's Howling Wolf BBQ Sauce Adds Zest to Meat and Veggies
Ken Wolfe of Howling Wolf Gourmet Foods is a chef who brought his own unique take on barbecue through Howling Wolf BBQ sauces and rubs. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:17 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 1 Comments
The Naked Baker Strips Cookies of Artificial Ingredients
A profile of Sue Knutson and her expanding, gluten-free cookie shop, The Naked Baker. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:19 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Chef Fabio Viviani and Johnsonville Sausage Team Up For 'Dinner Is Served'
A preview of “Dinner is Served," a Wisconsin-based Internet TV program featuring chef Fabio Viviani and his work with members of Johnsonville Sausage. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:06 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Sample the Suds of Our State at 2017 Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival
The Wisconsin Brewers Guild and Draft magazine team up for the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival on Saturday, June 17, at Bayshore Town Center; here, attendees can enjoy pairings of beer and food from more than 40 Wisconsin craft brewers and a... more
Jun 13, 2017 2:24 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Cream City Farms Takes Root in the 30th Street Corridor
Cream City Farms is an urban farm located in Milwaukee’s 30th Street Industrial Corridor. more
Jun 6, 2017 2:58 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink