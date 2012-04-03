Shel Shocked
Boris and Doris On the Town
Happy Anniversary: The inimitable Rip Tenor (aka Art Kumbalek) was honored by the Uptowner Bar and Charm School for his 25 years of yeoman's duty at the Shepherd Express. Fans poured in to pay respects and hear the Brewhaus Polka Kings... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Childhood Skewed South of Downtown
On March 22nd of next week, there are a couple of shows opening up that explore slightly skewed mutations of what some of us so fondly remember from our childhoods.At 7:30 pm next Thursday, Alchemist Theatre presents Free 2 B U & Me. It’s stra.. more
Mar 18, 2012 10:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dava Sobel’s Tour Through ‘The Planets’
Each chapter of ThePlanets is given over to one of the celestial bodies. In these chapter The Planets ,Books more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books