Retired County Board Parks Committee Chair Gerry Broderick Speaks Out
The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Chris Abele’s Privatization Agenda
This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more
Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
Setting the Record Straight: Chris Abele Is the Ultimate Insider
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more
Dec 1, 2015 9:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
What’s Chris Abele Hiding?
Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more
Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 23 Comments
Walker’s and Abele’s Radical Plans to Blow Up County Government
Did Scott Walker aim to blow up Milwaukee County government at the same time he was leading it?Last week, a judge released files created on computers seized from more
Aug 12, 2014 4:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Sheldon Lubar’s Next Target: The Democratically Elected MPS Board
Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more
May 21, 2014 2:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Sheldon Lubar’s Next Target: MPS
Last night, in adiscussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” conservativegazillionaire Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next target is theMilwaukee Public Schools. Responding to aquestion about whether he or fell.. more
May 16, 2014 4:35 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Theo Lipscomb Defends Kimberly Walker Dismissal
So a “war of words”has broken out over the Milwaukee County board’s dismissal of its corporationcounsel, Kimberly Walker. On the one hand youhave 13 supervisors who voted to terminate her—a supermajority that canoverride Abele’s expected .. more
Jun 27, 2013 8:56 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The Chairman Leaves the Building
In 1992, Lee Holloway was a community health care executive who decided he would be a better county supervisor than the candidate who came knocking on his door to ask for his support. Twenty years later, Holloway is leaving the board... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features
South Shore Farmers Market
An oud player serenades passers-by one week and a trio of young cats plays ’60s jazz the next. The South Shore Farmers Market, a Saturday summer tradition in Bay View, is a social gathering for the neighborhood as well as an opportunity to ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
To Health With You
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So here we are, smack-dab in the first week of spring, that very special time of year when a young man’s fancy turns to getting his rocks off with whomever, whenever, wherever more
Mar 25, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The Cholive Puts an End to Naked Cocktails
Graphic designer JoeHausch observed this vacancy within the world’s garnish caddies and came upwith a simple but brilliant concept: the Cholive, featuring whole cream ganachein a rich, dark chocolate truffle. The olive-shaped Cholive can ev... more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview