RSS

Sheldon Lubar

gerryb.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM News Features 2 Comments

This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more

Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

news_record.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more

Dec 1, 2015 9:14 PM News Features 5 Comments

news1_abele.jpg.jpe

Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more

Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM News Features 23 Comments

239746_5_.jpg.jpe

Did Scott Walker aim to blow up Milwaukee County government at the same time he was leading it?Last week, a judge released files created on computers seized from more

Aug 12, 2014 4:25 PM Expresso 4 Comments

empty-school-building.widea.jpg.jpe

Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more

May 21, 2014 2:37 AM News Features

empty-school-building.jpg.jpe

Last night, in adiscussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” conservativegazillionaire Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next target is theMilwaukee Public Schools. Responding to aquestion about whether he or fell.. more

May 16, 2014 4:35 PM Daily Dose

theo3.jpg.jpe

So a “war of words”has broken out over the Milwaukee County board’s dismissal of its corporationcounsel, Kimberly Walker. On the one hand youhave 13 supervisors who voted to terminate her—a supermajority that canoverride Abele’s expected .. more

Jun 27, 2013 8:56 PM Daily Dose

In 1992, Lee Holloway was a community health care executive who decided he would be a better county supervisor than the candidate who came knocking on his door to ask for his support. Twenty years later, Holloway is leaving the board... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

An oud player serenades passers-by one week and a trio of young cats plays ’60s jazz the next. The South Shore Farmers Market, a Saturday summer tradition in Bay View, is a social gathering for the neighborhood as well as an opportunity to ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage10290.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So here we are, smack-dab in the first week of spring, that very special time of year when a young man’s fancy turns to getting his rocks off with whomever, whenever, wherever more

Mar 25, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage9386.jpe

Graphic designer JoeHausch observed this vacancy within the world’s garnish caddies and came upwith a simple but brilliant concept: the Cholive, featuring whole cream ganachein a rich, dark chocolate truffle. The olive-shaped Cholive can ev... more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES