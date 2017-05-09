Sheldon Wasserman
Milwaukee County Pension Déjà Vu
County Executive Abele has taken another page from Donald Trump's playbook by manufacturing a county pension crisis to distract from his own ongoing issues.
May 9, 2017 3:56 PM Dennis Hughes
Milwaukee County Supervisor Endorsements
The Shepherd is endorsing candidates for the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which will become a part-time board due to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14.
Mar 29, 2016 5:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Jonathan Brostoff Running for East Side Assembly Seat
Jonathan Brostoff recently announced his candidacy for the East Side Assembly seat being vacated by Democrat Jon Richards, who is running for Wisconsin attorney general. The Assembly district includes the
Jan 15, 2014 5:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Auditions For Young Playwright's Festival
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has announced auditions for its Young Playwrights Festival. This year's festival (which hits the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center December 17 – 20th) consists of a program of three short plays by area high sch..
Sep 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff
Inundated with Invitations At Season's Opening
I'll be ending one of the longest periods between shows I've had in years . . . when Jason Powell's Invader? I Hardly Know Her! officially opens at 7:30pm tonight, it will be my first time seeing a live show in some 25 evenings. With so much going..
Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff
Issue of the Week: Voucher Backers Air Race-Baiting Ads
Milwaukeeans are familiar with All Children Matter as a pro-voucher educationalreform group. But the Michigan-based organization— with heavy financialbacking from Milwaukeeans George and Susan Mi,
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff
State Senate Endorsements
Sheldon Wasserman for State Senate ,Elections more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff
The Race for the North Shore
COULD ONE OF THE MOST VISIBLE MILWAUKEE-AREA LAWMAKERS BE VOTED OUT OF OFFICE ON NOV. 4? Republican Alberta Darling has represented the North Shore suburbs in the state Senate since 1992, where she had a,
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser
Four Democrats Vie for North Shore Assembly Seat
StateRep. Sheldon Wasserman's decision to run for the state Senate seatcurrentl To read the candidates' responses in full, go to www.expressmilwaukee.com ,
Aug 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser