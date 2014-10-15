Shelia Held
Nohl Fellowship Exhibition
TheNohl Fellowship exhibition showcases seven emerging and established artists. more
Oct 15, 2014 1:34 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
"Rappaccini's Daughter" @ Lynden Sculpture Garden
The Lynden Sculpture Garden recently opened what theydefine as “the first in a series of occasional exhibitions” under the overalltheme of “Women, Science and Nature .” At the April 7 opening this month, a fiber artist introducedthe se.. more
Apr 12, 2013 12:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Jetty Boys w/ The Gusto, Team Band and Direct Hit
The pop-punk trio The Jetty Boys pay tribute to their hometown on their new album, Sheboygan, which they released last month on Pittsburgh’s Rally Records. It’s another easygoing collection of tuneful punk in the spirit of The Ramones a,Tod... more
Dec 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments