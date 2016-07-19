Shelter Me
Heroes of the Week MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary Volunteers and Staff
Sister MacCanon Brown has created a new daytime sanctuary and multi-resource center for homeless and at-risk homeless people called the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS). more
Jul 19, 2016 4:10 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
At Home with Present Music?
Present Music presents a smorgasbord of composers and styles, with some degree of hit and miss as part of the nature of performing new music. The season finale, performed Friday evening at the Cabot Theatre (normally home to Skylight) was d... more
Jun 25, 2014 1:13 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Multi-media Exploration of Home and Place
Present Music joins forces with Milwaukee Opera Theatre in Home Place, a multi-media exploration promising to challenge our views of home and place. The event is cast in three segments beginning outside the Broadway Theatre Center in Catala... more
Jun 20, 2014 5:54 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Heroes of the Week: Hebron House of Hospitality Volunteers
The nonprofit Hebron House of Hospitality, which opened the doors to its Hebron House Shelter for families in 1983, is now a driving force in Waukesha working to eliminate homelessness. In more
Dec 15, 2013 6:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 1
Vietnam was the quicksand France fell into after World War II and America soon followed. Pulitzer Prize-winner Peter Arnett's documentary is a fair-minded overview of the costly, confused struggle that cost hundreds more
Apr 30, 2013 10:37 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies