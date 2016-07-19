RSS

Shelter Me

maccannon.jpg.jpe

Sister MacCanon Brown has created a new daytime sanctuary and multi-resource center for homeless and at-risk homeless people called the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS). more

Jul 19, 2016 4:10 PM Expresso

classical.jpg.jpe

Present Music presents a smorgasbord of composers and styles, with some degree of hit and miss as part of the nature of performing new music. The season finale, performed Friday evening at the Cabot Theatre (normally home to Skylight) was d... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:13 AM Classical Music

Present Music joins forces with Milwaukee Opera Theatre in Home Place, a multi-media exploration promising to challenge our views of home and place. The event is cast in three segments beginning outside the Broadway Theatre Center in Catala... more

Jun 20, 2014 5:54 PM Classical Music

1231476_595424607168104_1047561787_n.jpg.jpe

The nonprofit Hebron House of Hospitality, which opened the doors to its Hebron House Shelter for families in 1983, is now a driving force in Waukesha working to eliminate homelessness. In more

Dec 15, 2013 6:43 PM Expresso

Vietnam was the quicksand France fell into after World War II and America soon followed. Pulitzer Prize-winner Peter Arnett's documentary is a fair-minded overview of the costly, confused struggle that cost hundreds more

Apr 30, 2013 10:37 PM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES