Shemekia Copeland

Marking the probable centennial of his birth, Muddy Waters 100 brings together surviving members of his band—including guitarists John Primer and Bob Margolin and harmonica master James Cotton—with such younger musicians as Keb’ Mo’ and She... more

Jul 7, 2015 8:50 PM Album Reviews

A significant changing of the guard occurred at last year’s Chicago Blues Festival when Koko Taylor’s daughter, Cookie, crowned Shemekia Copeland the new “Queen of the Blues.” It’s an honor richly deserved, as Copeland ... more

Sep 20, 2012 1:13 PM Album Reviews

Just try being glum around Mavis Staples. She radiates the kind of joy that can't help but put smiles on those around her, or so it seemed when she spread her brand of message music Friday night. “Message music” was a label commonly giv... more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Blues singer Shemekia Copeland just turned 30, but based on her giant, lived-in voice, you could be forgiven for mistaking her as twice that age. The daughter of cult guitarist Johnny Copeland, she found a growing audience of blues aficiona... more

May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

