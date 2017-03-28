Shepherd Endorsements
We Endorse Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more
Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features 2 Comments
William Crowley for Milwaukee Municipal Judge-Branch 1
General election for Branch 1 Milwaukee Municipal Court, and we are supporting challenger William Crowley. more
Mar 28, 2017 2:32 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features
Hey Wisconsin: Vote!
In case you missed it, today is Election Day for the primaryraces for nonpartisan offices. Here’s what you need to know:Polls are open until 8 p.m. You can find your polling place,voter registration info and sample ballot at MyVoteWi.gov. You .. more
Feb 21, 2017 3:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Vote for Change on Branch 1 of Milwaukee Municipal Court
Four candidates are vying for Branch 1, and we are supporting the three challengers to the incumbent, William Crowley, Kail Decker and Brian Michel. more
Feb 14, 2017 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features 9 Comments
Please Vote
Please take this election seriously because there may actually be more at stake than which party will occupy the oval office for the next four years. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:25 PM Louis Fortis News 3 Comments
Vote for Jack Redmond in Southern Suburbs
We are urging Shepherd readers in South Milwaukee, Oak Creek and Franklin to vote for Jack Redmond to represent Assembly District 21. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Return Russ Feingold to the U.S. Senate
For U.S. Senate, the Shepherd endorses Democrat Russ Feingold, who has proven through the years that you can count on him to do the right thing. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 9 Comments
Congress Needs More Fairness and Balance
The Shepherd Express endorses Democrats Ryan Solen, Gwen Moore and Khary Penebaker for Congress. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Vote for Hillary Clinton on Nov. 8
There’s no question that a Hillary Clinton presidency would be far better for Shepherd readers than a Trump presidency. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 17 Comments
Send Democrats to the State Assembly
The Shepherd is endorsing Democrats Dan Riemer, Chris Rockwood, Andy Mitchell and Cory Mason for the Wisconsin Assembly. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Support the Underdogs
We encourage all of our readers to support the underdogs if they are good, honest, hardworking and competent even if you offend certain entrenched individuals. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Vote for Hannah Dugan and Jean Kies for Milwaukee County Judge
The Shepherd is endorsing Hannah Dugan and Jean Kies in their races for Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Support Johnny Thomas for City of Milwaukee Comptroller
The Shepherd is endorsing Johnny Thomas for City of Milwaukee comptroller in the April 5, 2016, election. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
