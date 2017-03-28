RSS

Shepherd Endorsements

tonyevers2.jpg.jpe

We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more

Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM News Features 2 Comments

smiling_with_flags_cap.jpg.jpe

General election for Branch 1 Milwaukee Municipal Court, and we are supporting challenger William Crowley. more

Mar 28, 2017 2:32 PM News Features

mylgbtpov_voted.jpg.jpe

In case you missed it, today is Election Day for the primaryraces for nonpartisan offices. Here’s what you need to know:Polls are open until 8 p.m. You can find your polling place,voter registration info and sample ballot at MyVoteWi.gov. You .. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:45 PM Daily Dose

4way.jpg.jpe

Four candidates are vying for Branch 1, and we are supporting the three challengers to the incumbent, William Crowley, Kail Decker and Brian Michel. more

Feb 14, 2017 4:00 PM News Features 9 Comments

tony evers_jpg_475x310_q85_jpg_475x310_q85.jpg.jpe

This is a very easy endorsement to make. We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Evers is a strong advocate for public,Expresso more

Feb 14, 2017 4:00 PM Expresso 2 Comments

let-my-people-vote.jpg.jpe

Please take this election seriously because there may actually be more at stake than which party will occupy the oval office for the next four years. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:25 PM News 3 Comments

jackredmond.jpg.jpe

We are urging Shepherd readers in South Milwaukee, Oak Creek and Franklin to vote for Jack Redmond to represent Assembly District 21. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:20 PM News 1 Comments

dailydose_russfeingold.jpg.jpe

For U.S. Senate, the Shepherd endorses Democrat Russ Feingold, who has proven through the years that you can count on him to do the right thing. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:17 PM News 9 Comments

solen.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express endorses Democrats Ryan Solen, Gwen Moore and Khary Penebaker for Congress. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:14 PM News 1 Comments

hillary-clinton-ap-1.widea.jpg.jpe

There’s no question that a Hillary Clinton presidency would be far better for Shepherd readers than a Trump presidency. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:11 PM News 17 Comments

chrisrockwood.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd is endorsing Democrats Dan Riemer, Chris Rockwood, Andy Mitchell and Cory Mason for the Wisconsin Assembly. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:05 PM News 1 Comments

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

We encourage all of our readers to support the underdogs if they are good, honest, hardworking and competent even if you offend certain entrenched individuals. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:29 PM Expresso

court.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd is endorsing Hannah Dugan and Jean Kies in their races for Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:06 PM News

johnnythomas.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd is endorsing Johnny Thomas for City of Milwaukee comptroller in the April 5, 2016, election. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:03 PM News 1 Comments

blogimage13504.jpe

Late last year the Milwaukee alt-pop group Testa Rosa followed up their dreamy 2007 self-titled debut with a sophomore album, II , that’s even prettier and catchier, building on the influences of ’90s groups like Throwing Muses and more

Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES