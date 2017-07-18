RSS

Shepherd Express Editorial Board

County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family’s money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee’s most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an... more

Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Cutting government regulations, like the Trump administration is talking about doing, may do much more harm than good. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:34 PM Expresso 5 Comments

The very reasons for the wealthy Founding Fathers’ original restriction of suffrage to white, property-owning males may be the best way to respond to Donald Trump’s grossly unfair “tax reforms" that benefit the super-wealthy at the expen... more

Jun 13, 2017 4:56 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Another attack on our democracy is swirling around the state capitol these days and that is a bill promoted by the right-wing, corporate-funded national group, ALEC, to add Wisconsin to the group of states calling for a constitutional conve... more

Jun 6, 2017 5:06 PM Expresso 5 Comments

The newly released numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages has shown again that Wisconsin continues to rank among the worst-performing states for job growth. As long as Gov. Walker pursues ... more

May 30, 2017 4:50 PM Expresso 8 Comments

Our transportation system desperately needs to be upgraded and in some cases completely rebuilt, but the Republicans in Madison who totally control state government do not want to pay for it. more

May 16, 2017 4:55 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Out of left field, Chris Abele has petitioned Gov. Scott Walker to shift federal job training dollars from the successful Employ Milwaukee to some entity under him. There are many problems with Abele’s request. more

May 9, 2017 3:36 PM Expresso 4 Comments

Milwaukee needs to restore a system of checks and balances so the county supervisors have the powers to serve as a countervailing force to an abusive and self-serving county executive. more

May 2, 2017 4:01 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Should the Wisconsin Center District build a new and larger convention center in Downtown Milwaukee? We answer “yes" to both a new and larger facility. This project would help Milwaukee compete in the economically essential areas of tour... more

Apr 25, 2017 4:21 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Donald Trump’s “on-the-job" training as president is resulting in a few positive inroads toward more sane policy. It is vital that the current energized electorate continues to stay active, informed and involved in monitoring their gover... more

Apr 18, 2017 4:28 PM Expresso 2 Comments

At last, Wisconsin’s record-high energy rates—set by the regulated monopoly WE Energies and allowed by a lax Public Service Commission—are under scrutiny. more

Apr 11, 2017 2:15 PM Expresso 10 Comments

The victory of preserving Obamacare belongs in large part to those average citizens who pressured their local Congress member back home and hopefully this is just the first victory against the Trump/Bannon/Ryan agenda. American citizens sho... more

Apr 4, 2017 4:31 PM Expresso 2 Comments

The voters in Milwaukee County are fortunate to have two very good judicial candidates for Circuit Court Branch 47 to choose from on Tuesday, April 4: in alphabetical order, Scott Wales and Kashoua ��,News Features more

Mar 28, 2017 2:49 PM News Features 2 Comments

We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more

Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM News Features 2 Comments

General election for Branch 1 Milwaukee Municipal Court, and we are supporting challenger William Crowley. more

Mar 28, 2017 2:32 PM News Features

There is a Milwaukee County advisory referendum on the Tuesday, April 4 ballot regarding a vehicle registration fee. The problem is that it is written in such a way that it limits the voter’s options. The wording is: “Do you support County ... more

Mar 28, 2017 2:20 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Four seats are up for re-election on the Milwaukee Public Schools Board in the Tuesday, April 4 election. The Shepherd’s endorsements are as follows: Annie Woodward for District 4, Larry Miller for District 5, Tony Baez for District 6 and a... more

Mar 28, 2017 2:06 PM News Features

A bill currently in the Wisconsin legislature is a good piece of legislation, but unfortunately a symbolic effort. Four Republican legislators have bucked their party’s leadership to do what’s best for the average citizen and the state’s ec... more

Mar 21, 2017 2:36 PM Expresso 2 Comments

In his State of the City address, Mayor Tom Barrett correctly pointed out that Milwaukee is the economic engine of the state. However if you listen to the Republican legislators in Madison, you think it is the exact opposite. The most recen... more

Mar 14, 2017 3:27 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Unless Trump wants to walk back his promises on how he will replace Obamacare, it is probably a pretty good bet that Obamacare will survive. There are no reasonable and feasible replacements that meet Trump’s promises unless you expand Medi... more

Mar 7, 2017 4:17 PM Expresso 6 Comments

