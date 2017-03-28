Shepherd Express Endorsements
Two Very Good Candidates for Circuit Court Branch 47: A Dual Endorsement
The voters in Milwaukee County are fortunate to have two very good judicial candidates for Circuit Court Branch 47 to choose from on Tuesday, April 4: in alphabetical order, Scott Wales and Kashoua ��,News Features more
Mar 28, 2017 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features 2 Comments
Advisory Referendum on Vehicle Registration Fee on Ballot Next Week
There is a Milwaukee County advisory referendum on the Tuesday, April 4 ballot regarding a vehicle registration fee. The problem is that it is written in such a way that it limits the voter’s options. The wording is: “Do you support County ... more
Mar 28, 2017 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 1 Comments
Time for a Change: Support Julie Meyer in the South Shore’s Assembly District 20
Instead of going with the establishment choice, we are endorsing challenger Julie Meyer in Assembly District 20 in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 19 Comments
Vote for David Crowley in Assembly District 17
Of the three individuals running, David Crowley is by far the most experienced and talented candidate on the Aug. 9 Democratic primary ballot. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Return Russ Feingold to the Senate
This is a very easy endorsement to make: We strongly support Russ Feingold in his bid to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 5 Comments
Vote for LaTonya Johnson for Senate District 6
Senate District 6 would be well represented by Rep. LaTonya Johnson, who the Shepherd is endorsing in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Mandela Barnes is the Best Choice in State Senate District 4
We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Mandela Barnes in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Senate District 4. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Support Gwen Moore for Congress
We are once again endorsing Milwaukee County Congresswoman Gwen Moore for re-election in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Time for a Change: Edgar Lin is the Best Choice in Assembly District 16
Public defender Edgar Lin is our pick in Assembly District 16’s Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Vote for Democrat Darrol Gibson on Aug. 9
We strongly endorse political organizer Darrol Gibson in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Assembly District 11, which encompasses portions of Milwaukee and Glendale. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Elect Marisabel Cabrera to the Assembly
We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa on Tuesday, Aug 9. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Shepherd Express Endorsements
This is a brutal election season for incumbents. But not all incumbents are created equal. That’s why we’re supporting Sen. Russ Feingold in his bid for re-election. Feingold has been a strong supporter of progressive causes, like civil lib... more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 15 Comments