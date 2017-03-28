RSS

Shepherd Express Endorsements

The voters in Milwaukee County are fortunate to have two very good judicial candidates for Circuit Court Branch 47 to choose from on Tuesday, April 4: in alphabetical order, Scott Wales and Kashoua ��,News Features more

Mar 28, 2017 2:49 PM News Features 2 Comments

There is a Milwaukee County advisory referendum on the Tuesday, April 4 ballot regarding a vehicle registration fee. The problem is that it is written in such a way that it limits the voter’s options. The wording is: “Do you support County ... more

Mar 28, 2017 2:20 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Instead of going with the establishment choice, we are endorsing challenger Julie Meyer in Assembly District 20 in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:07 PM News 19 Comments

Of the three individuals running, David Crowley is by far the most experienced and talented candidate on the Aug. 9 Democratic primary ballot. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:05 PM News

This is a very easy endorsement to make: We strongly support Russ Feingold in his bid to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:26 PM News 5 Comments

Senate District 6 would be well represented by Rep. LaTonya Johnson, who the Shepherd is endorsing in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:19 PM News

We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Mandela Barnes in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Senate District 4. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:16 PM News

We are once again endorsing Milwaukee County Congresswoman Gwen Moore for re-election in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:11 PM News 1 Comments

Public defender Edgar Lin is our pick in Assembly District 16’s Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:09 PM News

We strongly endorse political organizer Darrol Gibson in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Assembly District 11, which encompasses portions of Milwaukee and Glendale. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:07 PM News

We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa on Tuesday, Aug 9. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:05 PM News

Friday the 13thFest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, will be held at the Riverwest Public House, you guessed it, Friday, May 13.“Friday the 13thseemed like the perfect day to do this event, because it fits into our.. more

May 2, 2016 5:41 PM Around MKE

This is a brutal election season for incumbents. But not all incumbents are created equal. That’s why we’re supporting Sen. Russ Feingold in his bid for re-election. Feingold has been a strong supporter of progressive causes, like civil lib... more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 15 Comments

