Shepherd Express Events
Margarita Festival Coming to Catalano Square
What’s betterthan a cold margarita on a warm summer day? How about more than a dozenmargarita makers competing to be crowned the best Milwaukee Margarita-maker,and you get to be the judge? The ShepherdExpress is hosting their inaugural .. more
Jun 15, 2017 9:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Sweet Peaches and Bourbon
Do you have a go-to patio drink? Something with vodka, maybe? Or gin and lemonade or tonic? We invite you to throw that conventional patio drink playbook out the window and invite a little bit of t,Stein and Dine more
Apr 19, 2017 3:45 PM Lisa Kortebein Stein & Dine
A Bootfull of Beer at Miller Time Pub
Miller Time Pub & Grill (Hilton Milwaukee City Center, 509 W. Wisconsin Ave.) partnered with Miller Brewing to bring you a brand that not only has the Miller name, but also memorabilia, the old commercials and, of course, great beer. more
Apr 19, 2017 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Stein & Dine
Burgundy Ties Rocks Stein & Dine
The hard-working Midwest rock band, Burgundy Ties will play Stein & Dine. more
Apr 19, 2017 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Stein & Dine
Stein & Dine 2017: Your Local Pub, Only Bigger
The Shepherd Express’ fifth annual Stein & Dine Beer Cheese and Sausage Festival takes place Saturday, April 22 from 206 p.m. at the State Fair Park Expo Center. more
Apr 19, 2017 3:22 PM Rachel Repetti Stein & Dine
Pairing a Soulboxer Old Fashioned with Drink Wisconsinbly Pub's DW Burger
Drink Wisconsinbly Pub will be pairing their DW Burger with SoulBoxer Old Fashioned cocktails at Stein & Dine 2017. Join us as we visited Drink Wisconsinbly Pub to talk about the pairing and the pub's unique supper club traditions. more
Apr 19, 2017 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Stein & Dine
Stein & Dine 2017 Festival Guide
ENLARGE MAP Stein & Dine 2017 Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 1pm-2pm (VIP) kknd 2pm-6pm (GA) Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center About Event | Tickets | Facebook,Stein and Dine more
Apr 19, 2017 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Stein & Dine 2 Comments
Meat, Cheese and More at Bunzel's Old-Fashioned Meat Market
We caught up with Jay Douglas, the manager of Bunzel's meat department, and John Adams, the manager of Bunzel's deli and bakery, to talk about the history of the old-fashioned meat market and what',Stein and Dine more
Apr 7, 2017 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Stein & Dine
Promoting Physical and Mental Well-Being for Women in the Milwaukee Area
We caught up with Nicole Armendariz, aka Verucassault of the Rushin' Rollettes, to talk about the upcoming season and the Brewcity Bruisers' involvement with Woman UP! more
Feb 8, 2017 10:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Woman Up
Woman UP! 2017 Schedule Released
,Woman Up! more
Feb 7, 2017 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Woman Up
Woman UP! 2017 Floor Layout
Floor layout for the Woman Up event at Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center. more
Feb 7, 2017 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Woman Up
Support Milwaukee's Oldest No Kill Cat Shelter at Woman UP!
Happy Endings is the oldest no kill cat shelter in Milwaukee. 2017 marks the shelter's 23rd year. The Woman UP! event offers an opportunity to connect face-to-face with members of the community.,Woman Up! more
Jan 27, 2017 3:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Woman Up
Enriching Women's Lives at Woman UP!
Sandra Hoeft, a sales director with Mary Kay, shares that she has partnered with Woman UP! because the values of Mary Kay and Woman UP! are in perfect alignment. more
Jan 18, 2017 3:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Woman Up
Let Your Hair Down at Woman UP!
Valerie, Director of Operations of Miss Pole in Brookfield, says Miss Pole's goal is to allow women to let their hair down in a safe, fun and supportive environment. more
Jan 13, 2017 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Woman Up
Street Eats Marks the Start of Summer
The Shepherd Express’ first of two Street Eats this summer takes place Friday, June 3 from 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square in the Third Ward. more
May 24, 2016 2:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Street Eats
Welcome Back to Stein & Dine!
Stein & Dine, the Shepherd Express’ annual beer, cheese and sausage fest is back for its fourth year. Join us on Saturday, April 23, 2016, from 2-6 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center for more than 100 of the state’s finest breweries, ... more
Apr 19, 2016 4:43 PM Lisa Kortebein Stein & Dine
Last Chance to Enjoy Street Eats
Grab your friends, family and four-legged companions for this season’s final installment of the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Festival. The event will be held 4-8 p.m.,,Eat/Drink more
Sep 8, 2015 6:14 PM Amanda Sullivan Street Eats
Street Eats at NEWaukee’s Urban Island Beach Party
If you love live music, eating delicious food under the sun and bonfires in the sand, then NEWaukee’s Fifth Annual Urban Island Beach Party featuring Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Festival is one summer celebration you won’t wan... more
Jul 21, 2015 8:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Street Eats
Woman Up! at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center
The Shepherd Express’ second annual Woman Up! Festival (Saturday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center) features 200-plus woman-focused exhibitors and vendors ranging from health, fitness and wellness professionals... more
Feb 3, 2015 8:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Woman Up 7 Comments
Enjoy Wisconsin’s True Heritage: Beer, Cheese and Sausage at Stein & Dine
Last year, more than 2,000 people enjoyed the Shepherd Express’ first annual beer, cheese and sausage festival Stein & Dine and in about a week, they can do it again. On April 26, the Shepherd Express will celebrate more
Apr 16, 2014 12:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Stein & Dine