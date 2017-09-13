Shepherd Express Sponsor

RSS

Farm Fresh Atlas, a nonprofit which produces a free guide tolocal farms, farmers markets, restaurants and other local food-supportingbusinesses throughout the region, will host their second annual Going Whole HogFarm Fresh Feast fundrais.. more

Sep 13, 2017 3:46 PM Sponsored Content

You will be hard pressed to find a young performer who has agreater sense of pure rock ‘n roll passion than London, England’s BarnsCourtney. Courtney has been on a roll this summer in his North American tour,drawing rave re.. more

Aug 31, 2017 9:04 PM Sponsored Content

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more

Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world’s largest celebration ofIrish and Celtic music and culture, is coming back to Henry Maier Festival ParkAug. 17-20 with a talent-packed lineup.Dublin’s world-renowned TradFest Temple Bar will put on anall.. more

Aug 7, 2017 3:24 PM Sponsored Content

This year marks the 43rd annual Morning Glory FineCraft Fair. The festival has become a mainstay of downtown Milwaukeesummers, with original, handcrafted treasures from more than 100 talented andskilled artists.The nationally recognize.. more

Aug 1, 2017 5:36 PM Sponsored Content

Milwaukee has seen anexplosion in the craft beer department. Breweries and tap rooms have sprung upin neighborhoods all over the city, and it’s never been easier to find alocally made beer at your favorite bar or restaurant. In celebration.. more

Jul 24, 2017 7:09 PM Sponsored Content

Handel’s operas are teeming with animals! Stroll the grounds of the Lynden Sculpture Garden in search of the lion, bee, nightingale, snake, elephant, frog, dove, stag, tiger – even a phoenix! Come explore the menagerie created when Danceworks Perf.. more

Jun 8, 2017 2:20 PM Sponsored Content

There are places you discover that surprise. Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017 is a great way to explore places you’ve never been tobefore and experience the cultural diversity of Milwaukee’s East Side withfriends and family.From May 11-21, .. more

Apr 28, 2017 7:14 PM Sponsored Content 1 Comments

The Racine Theatre Guild is proud to announce the plays andmusicals that form their 2017 - 2018 season slate. Entering their 80th season, the community theatre has an exciting lineup of humorous antics, livelymusic, and classic stories for ever.. more

Mar 22, 2017 7:56 PM Sponsored Content

Each year, millions of individuals, families and businesses filetheir income taxes for the previous year. Often, a significant life event willtake place like a change in income, marriage, or birth of a child which can causemistakes, cost.. more

Mar 14, 2017 8:44 PM Sponsored Content

The Osthoff Resort is kicking off the summer concert seasonwith the 15th anniversary of its popular festival, Jazz on the Vine. Jazzenthusiasts from across the country will gather in Elkhart Lake, Wis., May12-14, for one of.. more

Mar 2, 2017 3:40 PM Sponsored Content

Justtwo out of every five U.S. households report good or excellentprogress in meeting their savings needs. So America Saves Week is an annualopportunity since 2007 for financial institutions, government agencies,employers, bloggers and or.. more

Feb 27, 2017 10:12 PM Sponsored Content

On Saturday, March 4, Downtown Racine will become abustling, vivacious music festival as 14 bars and venues will host dozens ofconcerts to benefit the Racine County Food Bank for the 25th consecutiveyear.  In fall of 1992, a group of V.. more

Feb 27, 2017 7:55 PM Sponsored Content

Grammy award winning rapper Coolio will perform at MadPlanet for a special edition of their famous Friday Night Retro Dance Party.There will also be an opportunity for a meet and greet after the show. Coolio enjoyed a solid run in the mid.. more

Feb 23, 2017 8:02 PM Sponsored Content

The most important thing to know about Sophia is her stamina or her will, or perhaps her certainty of the way which things should be… This multi-media work reflects on the story of guest choreographer Daniel Burkholder's 97 year-old grandmother, S.. more

Feb 16, 2017 3:19 PM Sponsored Content

To celebrate the season of giving, Event Producer JoeKetchum will host a night of classic Christmas cheer to benefit The SalvationArmy at their Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular on Monday, Dec. 19 at theWisconsin Club Ballroom (900 W. Wis.. more

Nov 14, 2016 3:40 PM Sponsored Content

Tomorrow night,the UWM Union Cinema (2200 E Kenwood Blvd) will host a screening of one of themost anticipated films of the 31st annual LGBT Film/Video Festival, Political Animals .The filmcelebrates the legendary civil rights victories.. more

Oct 19, 2016 9:04 PM Sponsored Content

Halloween is one of those times of the year when even yourmost reclusive friends will be asking about your weekend plans. With noshortage of happenings in town, it can be hard to choose which party is yourbest bet.The third annual Food Fri.. more

Oct 17, 2016 2:45 PM Sponsored Content

Early Music Now’s 30th anniversary season begins Saturday,Oct. 8, and explores a full range of Medieval, Renaissance, and early Baroquemusic performed by world-class international early music specialists inlandmark Milwaukee venues.Fre.. more

Sep 28, 2016 2:21 PM Sponsored Content

Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (207 E. Buffalo St.) is hosting acollection of oil paintings by Peter Schassler and sculptures by James Matsonentitled “Who Amongst Us?” The paintings of Peter Schassler can at first be shocking. Inwhat way is.. more

Sep 19, 2016 3:09 PM Sponsored Content

