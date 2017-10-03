Shepherd Express Staff
Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 5-11, 2017
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 5-11, 2017
Costumed pets take over Brady Street, while Vliet Street celebrates all things fall and Riverwest galleries open their doors. more
PressureCast Episode Two-Hundred
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2017
Where They Eat: Brian Frakes, Executive Chef, Pfister Hotel
We hear from Brian Frakes about his favorite dining spots in town. more
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2017
The Milwaukee Film Festival kicks things off in style, while Stephen King and his son, Owen King, come to town to talk about the former’s latest eerie novel. more
Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune (and on Screen)
Terrence McNally wrote thescreenplay for Frankie and Johnny (1991), drawing it from his 1987 off-Broadwayproduction, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune . With the help of directorGarry Marshall ( Pretty Woman ), McNally transformed a two-.. more
Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 21-27, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ list of social and political justice-related events in and around Milwaukee for the period September 21-27, 2017. more
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 21-27, 2017
Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more
The Switch is Doomed (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Nine)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Walker’s Point to Host Inaugural 5th Street Festival
On Saturday, Sept. 23 a vibrant lineup of music, food anddiverse entertainment will descend upon 5th St. in Walker’s Point for thefirst-ever Fifth Street Festival.Evan Christian, Hamburger Mary’s Drag Divas, Milwaukee Balletand more wi.. more
John Gurda to Give History of Local Brewing at 'Milwaukee on Tap'
Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou.. more
Film Clips: Sept. 14, 2017
In American Assassin, counter-terrorism agent Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) and CIA veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) team up with a Turkish agent to hunt down a malevolent, mysterious operative played by Taylor Kitsch. more
Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 14-20, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ clearinghouse for activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart s... more
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 14, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more
The Cuphead Non Controversy (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Eight)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 14-20, 2017
On the docket this week: A couple of big comedians, a ton of indie-rock, a tattoo convention and one enormous Bay View street party. more
Investigative Journalist Marina Walker Guevara to Speak at Marquette University
Marina WalkerGuevara, the deputy director of the International Consortium ofInvestigative Journalists, will speak at the Marquette Alumni Memorial Ballroom(1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.) on Tuesday, Sept. 19 as a part of the Burleigh MediaEthi.. more
Fall Arts Guide 2017 Calendar
SEPTEMBER THEATER Almost, Maine Peninsula Players Sept. 6-Oct. 15 Br!nk New Play Festival Renaissance Theate,A&E Feature more
Fall Arts Guide 2017 Directory
Fall Arts Guide Directory more
