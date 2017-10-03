Shepherd Express Staff

RSS

Shepherd Express

Oct 3, 2017 3:32 PM Saving Our Democracy

Costumed pets take over Brady Street, while Vliet Street celebrates all things fall and Riverwest galleries open their doors. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:55 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Sep 26, 2017 4:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Saving Our Democracy

We hear from Brian Frakes about his favorite dining spots in town. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Dining Out

Grieves w/ Dem Atlas and Rahn Harper @ Cactus Club, 9/30 at 9 p.m.

The Milwaukee Film Festival kicks things off in style, while Stephen King and his son, Owen King, come to town to talk about the former’s latest eerie novel. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Terrence McNally wrote thescreenplay for Frankie and Johnny (1991), drawing it from his 1987 off-Broadwayproduction, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune . With the help of directorGarry Marshall ( Pretty Woman ), McNally transformed a two-.. more

Sep 25, 2017 1:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Shepherd Express’ list of social and political justice-related events in and around Milwaukee for the period September 21-27, 2017. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:20 PM Saving Our Democracy

Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Sep 19, 2017 1:16 AM Video Games are Dumb

On Saturday, Sept. 23 a vibrant lineup of music, food anddiverse entertainment will descend upon 5th St. in Walker’s Point for thefirst-ever Fifth Street Festival.Evan Christian, Hamburger Mary’s Drag Divas, Milwaukee Balletand more wi.. more

Sep 18, 2017 7:03 PM Around MKE

Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou.. more

Sep 18, 2017 6:27 PM Around MKE

In American Assassin, counter-terrorism agent Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) and CIA veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) team up with a Turkish agent to hunt down a malevolent, mysterious operative played by Taylor Kitsch. more

Sep 12, 2017 3:07 PM Film Clips 1 Comments

The Shepherd Express’ clearinghouse for activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart s... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:14 PM Saving Our Democracy 1 Comments

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:59 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Sep 12, 2017 1:37 PM Video Games are Dumb

On the docket this week: A couple of big comedians, a ton of indie-rock, a tattoo convention and one enormous Bay View street party. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Marina WalkerGuevara, the deputy director of the International Consortium ofInvestigative Journalists, will speak at the Marquette Alumni Memorial Ballroom(1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.) on Tuesday, Sept. 19 as a part of the Burleigh MediaEthi.. more

Sep 7, 2017 7:53 PM Around MKE

SEPTEMBER THEATER   Almost, Maine Peninsula Players Sept. 6-Oct. 15     Br!nk New Play Festival Renaissance Theate,A&E Feature more

Sep 5, 2017 4:13 PM A&E Feature

Fall Arts Guide Directory more

Sep 5, 2017 3:42 PM A&E Feature

