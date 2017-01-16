Sheri Williams Pannell
With 'Bronzeville,' First Stage Recreates Forgotten Milwaukee Stories
In the world premiere of Welcome to Bronzeville, First Stage creates a vibrant, vivid and delightfully rendered look at a once-famed area that was the heartbeat of Milwaukee’s African American community. more
Jan 16, 2017 9:26 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Milwaukee's Vibrant 1950s African American Community
From Jan. 13-Feb. 5 First Stage presents Sheri Williams Pannell’s tender new play Welcome to Bronzeville. The first of a planned trilogy, which will end with the neighborhood’s end, the play will have its world premiere in a First Stage pro... more
Jan 3, 2017 1:39 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Skylight’s ‘Violet’ a Triumph of Staging and Psychological Truth
Skylight Music Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical Violet is a potent psychological and societal exploration. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:12 PM Selena Milewski Theater
How to Heal for Real
The Skylight Music Theatre presents the award-winning musical Violet, a story about race, gender, beauty and faith—at the Broadway Theatre Center, Sept. 30 through Oct. 16. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:26 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Skylight’s Gospel Musical ‘Crowns’ Celebrates Faith and Resilience
A troubled teen finds strength in a community of churchgoing women in Skylight Music Theatre’s crowd-pleasing musical Crowns. more
Mar 1, 2016 2:13 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Classic Fairytale Comes to First Stage
You’re probably familiar with The Three Little Pigs and no matter the cultural variation—be it with pigs and a wolf, rabbits and a fox, or ants and a spider—the story is adored by children around the world. Coming to First Stage is George S... more
Oct 22, 2014 11:55 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
'A Midnight Cry' Returns To First Stage
Driving past Johnson Park on Fond du Lac Avenue between 17th and 20th Streets, you wouldn’t guess it was the site in 1842 of Deacon Samuel Brown’s farm more
Jan 5, 2014 9:49 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
America’s Folk Opera
Anyone who cares about theater or opera needs to see the Skylight production of The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess (through June 9). I was skeptical beforehand, since this grand scale opera with a large orchestra, cast and chorus more
May 21, 2013 7:34 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
First Stage’s ‘To The Promised Land’
Ruth, an African-American student at Milwaukee’s Fourth Street School, grieving her brother’s murder by police during the city’s battles for open housing, has gone truant. Forced back to school, she is assigned to give more
Jan 16, 2013 2:22 PM John Schneider A&E Feature