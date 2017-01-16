RSS

In the world premiere of Welcome to Bronzeville, First Stage creates a vibrant, vivid and delightfully rendered look at a once-famed area that was the heartbeat of Milwaukee’s African American community. more

Jan 16, 2017 9:26 AM Theater

From Jan. 13-Feb. 5 First Stage presents Sheri Williams Pannell’s tender new play Welcome to Bronzeville. The first of a planned trilogy, which will end with the neighborhood’s end, the play will have its world premiere in a First Stage pro... more

Jan 3, 2017 1:39 PM A&E Feature

Photo by Mark Frohna

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical Violet is a potent psychological and societal exploration. more

Oct 4, 2016 4:12 PM Theater

The Skylight Music Theatre presents the award-winning musical Violet, a story about race, gender, beauty and faith—at the Broadway Theatre Center, Sept. 30 through Oct. 16. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:26 PM A&E Feature

A troubled teen finds strength in a community of churchgoing women in Skylight Music Theatre’s crowd-pleasing musical Crowns. more

Mar 1, 2016 2:13 PM A&E Feature

You’re probably familiar with The Three Little Pigs and no matter the cultural variation—be it with pigs and a wolf, rabbits and a fox, or ants and a spider—the story is adored by children around the world. Coming to First Stage is George S... more

Oct 22, 2014 11:55 AM Theater

Driving past Johnson Park on Fond du Lac Avenue between 17th and 20th Streets, you wouldn’t guess it was the site in 1842 of Deacon Samuel Brown’s farm more

Jan 5, 2014 9:49 PM A&E Feature

Anyone who cares about theater or opera needs to see the Skylight production of The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess (through June 9). I was skeptical beforehand, since this grand scale opera with a large orchestra, cast and chorus more

May 21, 2013 7:34 PM Classical Music

Ruth, an African-American student at Milwaukee’s Fourth Street School, grieving her brother’s murder by police during the city’s battles for open housing, has gone truant. Forced back to school, she is assigned to give more

Jan 16, 2013 2:22 PM A&E Feature

