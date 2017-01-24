RSS

Although we hate to give Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke the attention he craves and do our best to tune out his immature behavior, newly elected state Rep. David Crowley (D-Milwaukee) isn’t going to put up with Clarke’s nonsense. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:17 PM Expresso 8 Comments

Much has been said about how stunning Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s Democratic primary victory was and how it sets him up to run for any public office more

Aug 19, 2014 10:05 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

We encourage Shepherd readers to head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 12, for the partisan primaries. Candidates from both major parties are on the ballot that day so more

Aug 5, 2014 10:12 PM News Features 15 Comments

It’s pretty safe to say that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke didn’t want to talk about his record in office during last Friday’s interview more

Jul 23, 2014 1:54 AM News Features 27 Comments

The state Republican Party spent its recent convention frantically trying to hide its craziest, most wild-eyed members who were crusading for Wisconsin’s right to secede from the United States more

May 7, 2014 7:49 PM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele started something really ugly when he conspired with Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators to destroy the power more

Nov 6, 2013 2:30 AM Taking Liberties

The Milwaukee County Board has been trashed so much lately in the Legislature that someone should recognize the enormous good it just accomplished when it worked with the county executive to improve community justice more

May 15, 2013 12:52 AM Taking Liberties

That’s why Clarke’s public battle against a sensible merger of city and county policing at reduced cost to taxpayers is doomed... more

Oct 2, 2012 3:12 PM Taking Liberties

