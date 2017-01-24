Sheriff
Sheriff David Clarke’s Getting What He Wants—Attention
Although we hate to give Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke the attention he craves and do our best to tune out his immature behavior, newly elected state Rep. David Crowley (D-Milwaukee) isn’t going to put up with Clarke’s nonsense. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:17 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 8 Comments
Sheriff Clarke’s a Danger to the Community
Much has been said about how stunning Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s Democratic primary victory was and how it sets him up to run for any public office more
Aug 19, 2014 10:05 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Shepherd Express Endorsements: Vote Tuesday, Aug. 12
We encourage Shepherd readers to head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 12, for the partisan primaries. Candidates from both major parties are on the ballot that day so more
Aug 5, 2014 10:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 15 Comments
Is It Time For a New Sheriff in Town?
It’s pretty safe to say that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke didn’t want to talk about his record in office during last Friday’s interview more
Jul 23, 2014 1:54 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 27 Comments
Our Lawless Republican Sheriff Clarke
The state Republican Party spent its recent convention frantically trying to hide its craziest, most wild-eyed members who were crusading for Wisconsin’s right to secede from the United States more
May 7, 2014 7:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Milwaukee County Budget Conflicts
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele started something really ugly when he conspired with Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators to destroy the power more
Nov 6, 2013 2:30 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Moving Forward Together
The Milwaukee County Board has been trashed so much lately in the Legislature that someone should recognize the enormous good it just accomplished when it worked with the county executive to improve community justice more
May 15, 2013 12:52 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Sheriff vs. Everybody
That’s why Clarke’s public battle against a sensible merger of city and county policing at reduced cost to taxpayers is doomed... more
Oct 2, 2012 3:12 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties