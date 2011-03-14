RSS

Sherlock Holmes In Washington An

Sherlock Holmes is perhaps the most durable literary figure ever conceived. That Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's sleuth outlived the Victorian Age and continues to be read is only one measure of the impression he made on popular culture. Holmes' acute.. more

Mar 14, 2011 12:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

Talented as they may be, Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law will not be the actors most of us will associate with Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson. The honor still belongs to Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce, who starred in a series of movies in the 193.. more

Sep 23, 2010 12:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6627.jpe

An old, brick storefront graces the corner of Bay View's Smith Street and Howell Avenue. P Handmade Nation, ,Art more

May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

A couple of years ago, I was going to assemble my world-famous (or at least within the wor Montepulciano d'Abruzzo ,The Naked Vine more

Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

SOCIAL UPDATES