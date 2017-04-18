RSS

Sherlock Holmes

Books can enrich lives and even save them. Although it’s not a remarkable assertion, it’s integral to Will Schwalbe’s argument in Books for Living for the continued relevance of books. Schwalbe has been active in web publishing, yet issues ... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:20 PM Books

Feeling perhaps that the character was stifling him from more serious literary work, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle attempted to kill of Sherlock Holmes in the 1893 short story The Final Problem . The character lived on most immediately in works t.. more

Sep 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Ian McKellen stars as an aged Sherlock Holmes in Mr. Holmes more

Jul 21, 2015 9:07 PM Film Reviews

The Basil Rathbone Sherlock Holmes movies aren’t usually thought of as film noir, but the dark shadowed setting of The Scarlet Claw (1944) comes close—and might even be considered along with the great Universal Studios horror films of the ‘30s and.. more

Oct 18, 2014 2:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

LizShipe’s Sherlock Holmes and the Regrettable Engagement sees astaging at Old World Wisconsin this weekend. The second in Shipe’s Holmestrilogy casts the audience in the role of the Baker Street Irregulars aidingHolmes at key points in the st.. more

Oct 16, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved Sherlock Holmes has recently experienced a not-so-mysterious resurgence in pop culture through a variety of books, movies and TV shows. Each new manifestation details the shrewd cleverness and cunning exhibi... more

Oct 7, 2014 10:06 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

ThisOctober, Old World Wisconsin hosts all three installments of risingactress/playwright Liz Shipe’s Sherlock Holmes trilogy. Originally stagein the historic Brumder Mansion in three distinct stagings, Old World Wisconsinwill be staging all t.. more

Sep 14, 2014 7:36 AM Theater

T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical makes it to the stage again this coming week for yet another exploration of the comedy inherent in musical theatre. It's a popular show that's been running once per month quite steadily for quite some time. And the g.. more

Jun 17, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Michael Traynor and Max Hultquist return to the basement of the Brumder Mansion this month as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in Elizabeth Shipe's Sherlock Homes and a Regrettable Engagement. Shipe's script features an more

Apr 12, 2013 4:37 PM Theater

It started out simply, with Liz Shipe and Perry Heideman imagining dramatic fairy tales in a series of photographs. Now, Shipe's “Reconstructing Grimm” project is coming live to the Brumder Mansion in a fully staged... more

Sep 21, 2012 4:08 PM Theater

Sep 19, 2012 10:00 AM Theater

 Quite often, promo pics for upcoming shows give me something to post into a blog . . . and they look really nice next to a print review, but occasionally there are some that go beyond that and they end up hanging out on my desktop for a bit long.. more

Aug 15, 2012 3:52 AM Theater

 Sherlock Holmes is destined to be one of those iconic characters who survives for centuries. The guy will not die . . . and there are a couple of shows upcoming in the next few weeks that will feature him.  the next major Holmes sighting wil.. more

Jul 24, 2012 1:07 PM Theater

“A pigmy. A snake. A one-legged man and a pair of shockingly bald identical twins.” A nice tagline for what should be a really interesting live show by the Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre this weekend. Radio WHT, the vintage-style live radio comedy gro.. more

May 4, 2011 11:25 AM Theater

As a young girl living in Brooklyn, N.Y., Galeet Dardashti was fascinated by stories of her grandfather, a great Jewish cantor in Tehran whose voice drew Muslims to his synagogue. Her CD The Naming reclaims the endangered Persian-Jewish her... more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Last week, I received a sample of the new Fleet Naturals Cleansing Enema (yes, these are the kind of unsolicited items that are sent to owners of sex toy stores). Fleet calls this product “the first disposable pre-filled enema dedicated for... more

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 3 Comments

When Jonah and Rachel Kolterjahn began looking for a home in Milwaukee three summers ago, it was hard to know where to begin. "When we moved back to Wisconsin, we started looking for a house and decided we couldn't afford one. Then we start... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

With Dire Straits, singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler sought to fill arenas with polished, showy rock ’n’ roll, but the music he’s made since going solo in 1995 has seemed better suited for small clubs. Though his frequent solo albums featur more

Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With carriagesthundering over the cobblestones of Victorian London’s gas-lit street Sherlock Holmes ,Film more

Dec 26, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

For 19 years, Shepherd Express readers have voted for their favorite restaurants, bars, businesses, places and personalities for the paper’s annual Best of Milwaukee Awards. Tonight the Shepherd hosts its award ceremony to unveil the 2009 w... more

Nov 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

