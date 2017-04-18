Sherlock Holmes
Gothic Tales (Oxford University Press), by Arthur Conan Doyle
Books can enrich lives and even save them. Although it’s not a remarkable assertion, it’s integral to Will Schwalbe’s argument in Books for Living for the continued relevance of books. Schwalbe has been active in web publishing, yet issues ... more
Apr 18, 2017 3:20 PM David Luhrssen Books
Another End for Holmes with Sunset
Feeling perhaps that the character was stifling him from more serious literary work, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle attempted to kill of Sherlock Holmes in the 1893 short story The Final Problem . The character lived on most immediately in works t.. more
Sep 6, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mr. Holmes
Ian McKellen stars as an aged Sherlock Holmes in Mr. Holmes more
Jul 21, 2015 9:07 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Basil Rathbone’s Scarlet Claw
The Basil Rathbone Sherlock Holmes movies aren’t usually thought of as film noir, but the dark shadowed setting of The Scarlet Claw (1944) comes close—and might even be considered along with the great Universal Studios horror films of the ‘30s and.. more
Oct 18, 2014 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sherlock Holmes Out of Town: Irregulars with First Stage
LizShipe’s Sherlock Holmes and the Regrettable Engagement sees astaging at Old World Wisconsin this weekend. The second in Shipe’s Holmestrilogy casts the audience in the role of the Baker Street Irregulars aidingHolmes at key points in the st.. more
Oct 16, 2014 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sherlock Holmes
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved Sherlock Holmes has recently experienced a not-so-mysterious resurgence in pop culture through a variety of books, movies and TV shows. Each new manifestation details the shrewd cleverness and cunning exhibi... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:06 PM Maddy Kennedy A&E Feature 1 Comments
Liz Shipe’s Sherlock Holmes Trilogy In October
ThisOctober, Old World Wisconsin hosts all three installments of risingactress/playwright Liz Shipe’s Sherlock Holmes trilogy. Originally stagein the historic Brumder Mansion in three distinct stagings, Old World Wisconsinwill be staging all t.. more
Sep 14, 2014 7:36 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Once Again: T.I.M.
T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical makes it to the stage again this coming week for yet another exploration of the comedy inherent in musical theatre. It's a popular show that's been running once per month quite steadily for quite some time. And the g.. more
Jun 17, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Close-Up with Holmes, Watson and Moriarty
Michael Traynor and Max Hultquist return to the basement of the Brumder Mansion this month as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in Elizabeth Shipe's Sherlock Homes and a Regrettable Engagement. Shipe's script features an more
Apr 12, 2013 4:37 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Sherlock Holmes’ Live at the Brumder Mansion
It started out simply, with Liz Shipe and Perry Heideman imagining dramatic fairy tales in a series of photographs. Now, Shipe's “Reconstructing Grimm” project is coming live to the Brumder Mansion in a fully staged... more
Sep 21, 2012 4:08 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Talking Sherlock Holmes with Liz Shipe
Sep 19, 2012 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Images reflecting into the dawn of the new season
Quite often, promo pics for upcoming shows give me something to post into a blog . . . and they look really nice next to a print review, but occasionally there are some that go beyond that and they end up hanging out on my desktop for a bit long.. more
Aug 15, 2012 3:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Holmes for Kids at the Sunset
Sherlock Holmes is destined to be one of those iconic characters who survives for centuries. The guy will not die . . . and there are a couple of shows upcoming in the next few weeks that will feature him. the next major Holmes sighting wil.. more
Jul 24, 2012 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Radio What? Exactly, my dear Watson . . .
“A pigmy. A snake. A one-legged man and a pair of shockingly bald identical twins.” A nice tagline for what should be a really interesting live show by the Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre this weekend. Radio WHT, the vintage-style live radio comedy gro.. more
May 4, 2011 11:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
