Sherman Park
Tricklebee Café Serves Vegetarian Meals (and a Side of Hope) in Sherman Park
Serving vegan and vegetarian fare, Tricklebee Cafe is a pay-what-you-can restaurant located in the historic Uptown Crossing District.
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Emily Patti Eat/Drink
Community Paint Day with Mayor Tom Barrett Announced at Sherman Park Mural
On Friday, August 4 from 4–5 p.m. the City of MilwaukeeDepartment of Neighborhood Services, Safe and Sound, and artist Tia Richardsonwill be hosting Community Paint Day with the Mayor at the "Sherman Park Rising"mural. Community Paint..
Aug 2, 2017 7:46 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Saving Our Democracy: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Saving Our Democracy—a July 27-Aug. 2 list of activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that...
Jul 25, 2017 3:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Milwaukee: The City of Parks
It's not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee's story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called "green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s...
Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM Matthew J. Prigge City Guide
Milwaukee Rapper Blax Gets Political on 'Be Well'
Former Fresh Cut Collective rapper Blax talks about his new record, Milwaukee's reenergized rap scene, and teaming up with Coo Coo Cal.
Apr 4, 2017 3:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
DA Chisholm Made the Right Call on the Sylville Smith Shooting
Although video footage doesn't always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it's better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public.
Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 1 Comments
DA Chisholm Charges Heaggan-Brown in Sylville Smith Death
On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla..
Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 8 Comments
Questions Surround Release of Police Officer-Involved Death Videos
"I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible," said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran.
Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Russ Feingold on His Campaign to be Your Next Senator
"People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other."—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold
Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM Louis Fortis News Features 14 Comments
The Undercover War Against the Parks
Parks need to be protected from destruction now more than ever from two ugly forces in modern-day politics.
Sep 13, 2016 4:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Will More Cops Make Milwaukee Safer?
In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its "Public Safety Action Plan," which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit...
Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 22 Comments
Bring in the Feds
Aug 30, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Sherman Park Uprising: What Happened? And What’s Next?
"I'm sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?" —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson
Aug 23, 2016 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park Uprising
Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park uprising and what's next for Milwaukee.
Aug 23, 2016 4:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 62 Comments
Do Gay Black Lives Matter?
Many of Milwaukee's LGBT organizations have predominantly white membership and do not reflect the true demographics of our city. A glimmer of hope and awareness comes from Eric Peterson of the SSBL (Saturday Softball Beer League), who has r...
Aug 23, 2016 2:49 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments
All Hands on Deck 2016
No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio...
Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Reggie Bonds, Queen Tut, Airo Kwil, Ju Preach, Kane The Rapper
A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words ..
Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Shepherd Express’ Response to the Sherman Park Uprising
We at the Shepherd are distressed, saddened, angry and frustrated about Saturday's police shooting of Sylville Smith and the violent rioting following it in the Sherman Park neighborhood.
Aug 16, 2016 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 27 Comments
Local Leaders’ Reactions to Sherman Park Unrest
Milwaukee has been through a hell of a lot this pastweekend. We're still trying to figure out what happened when a Milwaukee PoliceOfficer fatally shot Sylville Smith after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon inthe Sherman Park neighborhood, whic..
Aug 16, 2016 3:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Heroes of the Week: Common Ground’s Collective of Volunteers
An affiliate of the national network Industrial Areas Foundation (IAF), Common Ground is a locally led, volunteer-run nonprofit that teaches regular people how to be nonpartisan leaders and create
Nov 24, 2013 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features