Sherman Park

Serving vegan and vegetarian fare, Tricklebee Cafe is a pay-what-you-can restaurant located in the historic Uptown Crossing District. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

shermanparkmural.jpg.jpe

On Friday, August 4 from 4–5 p.m. the City of MilwaukeeDepartment of Neighborhood Services, Safe and Sound, and artist Tia Richardsonwill be hosting Community Paint Day with the Mayor at the “Sherman Park Rising”mural. Community Paint.. more

Aug 2, 2017 7:46 PM Around MKE

savorsipcycle.jpg.jpe

Saving Our Democracy—a July 27-Aug. 2 list of activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that... more

Jul 25, 2017 3:12 PM Saving Our Democracy

lakeparkbridge.jpg.jpe

It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more

Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM City Guide

localmusic_blax_a_bysamcurro.jpg.jpe

Former Fresh Cut Collective rapper Blax talks about his new record, Milwaukee’s reenergized rap scene, and teaming up with Coo Coo Cal. more

Apr 4, 2017 3:11 PM Local Music

chisholm_da.jpg.jpe

Although video footage doesn’t always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it’s better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Expresso 1 Comments

chisholm_da_444.jpg.jpe

On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla.. more

Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Daily Dose 8 Comments

police-car-lights.jpg.jpe

“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

russfeingold.jpg.jpe

“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more

Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 14 Comments

abele_budget_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Parks need to be protected from destruction now more than ever from two ugly forces in modern-day politics. more

Sep 13, 2016 4:23 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

milwaukeepolice.jpg.jpe

In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 22 Comments

lorettalynch.jpg.jpe

Evan Goyke, David Bowen, Wisconsin, Scott Walker, Brad Schimel, police involved shooting, MPD, Sylville Smith, Sherman Park, Loretta Lynch, Department of Justice, Milwaukee, Louis Fortis Editor/Publisher more

Aug 30, 2016 2:46 PM Expresso 1 Comments

“I’m sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?” —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson more

Aug 23, 2016 4:18 PM News Features 12 Comments

reggie_e.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park uprising and what’s next for Milwaukee. more

Aug 23, 2016 4:13 PM News Features 62 Comments

mylgbtpov_blacklgbthistorymonth.jpg.jpe

Many of Milwaukee’s LGBT organizations have predominantly white membership and do not reflect the true demographics of our city. A glimmer of hope and awareness comes from Eric Peterson of the SSBL (Saturday Softball Beer League), who has r... more

Aug 23, 2016 2:49 PM My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments

schimel_1.jpg.jpe

No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

pray.jpg.jpe

A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more

Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

We at the Shepherd are distressed, saddened, angry and frustrated about Saturday’s police shooting of Sylville Smith and the violent rioting following it in the Sherman Park neighborhood. more

Aug 16, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 27 Comments

ashantihamilton.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee has been through a hell of a lot this pastweekend. We’re still trying to figure out what happened when a Milwaukee PoliceOfficer fatally shot Sylville Smith after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon inthe Sherman Park neighborhood, whic.. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:49 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

what_022.jpg.jpe

An affiliate of the national network Industrial Areas Foundation (IAF), Common Ground is a locally led, volunteer-run nonprofit that teaches regular people how to be nonpartisan leaders and create more

Nov 24, 2013 7:26 PM News Features

