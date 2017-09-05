Sheryl Crow
Rebecca and the Grey Notes: Volume Two
On their second release, Volume Two, Milwaukee’s Rebecca and the Grey Notes perform a smart, sincere amalgam of unassumingly sweet acoustic country, light blues rock swagger and a hooky sort of Americana. more
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Summerfest Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival.. more
Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow's "Outlaw Music Festival" is Coming to Summerfest
Summerfest has announced the closing night concert at its American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and it's one of those "if you've never seen them before, now's your chance" kind of bills. Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and their respective bands will l.. more
Casual Vocals: You Are I Am We Are
On You Are I Am We Are, Colleen Webb and her idiosyncratic, semi-unplugged band, Casual Vocals, expand upon the album’s predecessor’s bounty of musical hooks. The best of You Are finds Webb and her collaborators bringing together disparate ... more
2015 Summerfest Guide
Here's our day-by-day rundown of Summerfest's 2015 lineup, from The Rolling Stones to Neil Young. more
This Week in Milwaukee: June 18-24
It’s a huge weekend for outdoor festivals as Milwaukee prepares for The Rolling Stones and Summerfest. more
The Milwaukee Mafia: An Interview With Gavin Schmitt
Last week, I mentioned the now-released book by GavinSchmitt, The Milwaukee Mafia:Mobsters in the Heartland. The book details the rise of organized crimein the city, particularly in the Third Ward, home to the bulk of Milwaukee’sSicilian pop.. more
Sheryl Crow @ The Riverside Theater
Chances are, if you’ve been conscious during the last 15 years or so, you’ve heard a Sheryl Crow song. In fact, you’ve probably heard more than one—Crow is the Grammy-winning writer of such,Concert Reviews more
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 5-Dec. 11
Radio Milwaukee 88Nine has plenty to celebrate at this year’s sixth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. Earlier this year the station moved operations to an extravagant new studio complex and more
Brewers On Deck
The Milwaukee Brewers’ newly fortified starting pitching rotation has left fans giddy with anticipation for the upcoming baseball season, and that enthusiasm should make for a particularly exciting installment of the team’s annual fan more
Keith Richards Reflects on ‘Life’
Like his idols among the great Delta bluesmen, Keith Richards is intent on playing music until he dies. In fact, he may have cheated the Grim Reaper a few times already. Fittingly, Richards titled his autobiography Life (Little, Brown).Rock... more
Summerfest Night 1: Passion Pit, Sheryl Crow
I saw Passion Pit at Summerfest last night. Actually, "saw" might not be the right word, since I couldn't really see them. I couldn't much hear them either, for that matter. The Boston electro-pop group was playing the U.S. Cellular Connection Sta.. more
Sheryl Crow
Though she first caught the music industry’s attention as a backup singer for Michael Jackson during his 1987 “Bad” tour, Sheryl Crow resisted early offers to record as a dance-pop artist, waiting until 1993 to release her first album more
