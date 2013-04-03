Shields
Grizzly Bear @ The Pabst Theater
There aren’t more polite, sincere musicians touring today than the gentlemen that make up Grizzly Bear. Their charm is suffocating. Foremost among them is frontman Ed Droste, who on Tuesday night,Concert Reviews more
Apr 3, 2013 9:50 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Grizzly Bear To Return to the Pabst Theater
Among the most sophisticated and disciplined of Brooklyn's late-2000s crop of acclaimed indie-rock bands, Grizzly Bear will return to the Pabst Theater on Tuesday, April 2, the venue announced this morning. It'll be the band's first appearance in .. more
Jan 22, 2013 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Fresh Cut Collective w/ The Rusty Ps and Jay Works
Fresh Cut Collective’s leading man, Adebisi, heralded the group’s audience interaction at a show last year on his blog. “What I really love about performing is the essence of call and response!” he wrote. “I know that if I ca more
Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee