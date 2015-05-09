RSS

Shimon And Lindemann

curtains_lastsummer.jpg.jpe

“Since the film illustrates the horrors of such a lifestyle, it can be considered moral in theme even though it deals with sexual perversion." So said the Motion Picture Production Code Administration in 1959. The film being referring to was a big.. more

May 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11589.jpe

The Rhode Island noise-rock duo Lightning Bolt takes cues from Japanese noise music and classic heavy metal, melding the most abrasive tones of each into a tuneless, ear-torturing racket. The group’s latest album, 2009’s Earthly more

Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1607.jpe

MainlandChinahas been in denial over Tibet ever since Mao’s army invaded Daughters of Wisdom. ,Film more

Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES