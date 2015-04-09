RSS

Shining Down

art_blog2.jpg.jpe

Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more

Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Visual Arts

 Theword “fan” is derived from fanatic, and a fanatic is someone holding to extremebeliefs. Those dark roots of fandom are all over Room 237 , a documentary on theelaborate, convoluted, mad interpretations some fans have spun around Stan.. more

Oct 10, 2013 1:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7104.jpe

Whether you're looking for a food truck, farmers market, sustainable fish recipe or food education, you're in luck. There is an app for every type of food enthusiast out there. The ones listed here are geared towards information and resources that.. more

Jul 22, 2011 6:56 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage11488.jpe

Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9613.jpe

If Tennessee Williams’ classic drama A Streetcar Named Desire sometimes feel cliché, it’s because the 65-year-old play helped establish some of those clichés. The 1955 drama has had such a profound effect on theater, drama,Today more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7104.jpe

Making his return to the Miller Lite Oasis stage to the sounds of "Genesis," the Food & Liquor ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES