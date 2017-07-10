The Shins
The Shins Put on a Dynamic Rock Show For Summerfest's BMO Harris Pavilion
James Mercer embraced his inner rock star during The Shins’ crackling, triumphant performance at Summerfest’s BMO Harris Pavilion. more
Jul 10, 2017 10:16 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: July 6-12, 2017
This year Summerfest saved some of its best indie-rock shows for last. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Summerfest Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival.. more
Jun 29, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summerfest Preview: July 9, 2017
Here's your guide to the acts playing at Summerfest on July 9, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. Outlaw Music Festival Featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow American Family I,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 26, 2017 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
Summerfest Reveals Its 2017 Grounds Stage Headliners
With all but one of its American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced, today Summerfest revealed its daily grounds stage lineup. The lineup is filled with the usual familiar faces, including The Moody Blues, The Steve Miller Band, Th.. more
Apr 12, 2017 11:02 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
