The Shins

James Mercer embraced his inner rock star during The Shins’ crackling, triumphant performance at Summerfest’s BMO Harris Pavilion. more

Jul 10, 2017 10:16 AM Concert Reviews

This year Summerfest saved some of its best indie-rock shows for last. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival.. more

Jun 29, 2017 3:00 PM On Music

Here's your guide to the acts playing at Summerfest on July 9, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. Outlaw Music Festival Featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow American Family I,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 26, 2017 11:58 PM Summerfest Guide

With all but one of its American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced, today Summerfest revealed its daily grounds stage lineup. The lineup is filled with the usual familiar faces, including The Moody Blues, The Steve Miller Band, Th.. more

Apr 12, 2017 11:02 AM On Music

The Rave welcomes three huge rap shows while Milwaukee bands get in the Halloween spirit. more

Oct 25, 2016 1:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

With “TheNext Step,” Optimism Vaccine writers Shawn Glinis and Stephen Kohlmann are attemptingto take a magnifying glass to that precarious moment when a band mustacknowledge their newfound popular and critical success and negotiate the heav.. more

Feb 13, 2015 5:16 PM Around MKE

I can’t recall the exact wording, but there’s a great quip about the way age shapes how we identify with music: Everybody believes that the greatest period for musicjust happened to occur when they were young. There’s a lot oftruth to that, of c.. more

Oct 23, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

As part of a radio campaign behind his band\'s upcoming album, <em>Port of Morrow</em>, The Shins\' James Mercer played a short solo show at the Rave last week sponsored by the local alt-rock station FM 102.1. The invite-only acoustic performance .. more

Mar 14, 2012 3:30 PM On Music

The Milwaukee Brewers’ newly fortified starting pitching rotation has left fans giddy with anticipation for the upcoming baseball season, and that enthusiasm should make for a particularly exciting installment of the team’s annual fan more

Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

By the time Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) composed his Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37 (1803), the Romantic Era in music was in its infancy. Hearkening back somewhat, Beethoven modeled this concerto on the C Minor concerto (K. 49... more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

Blacksmithing developed as a trade many centuries ago, when forging iron into functional objects was more of a necessity. Through the ages this trade acquired an artistic sensibility, with creative design and expertise incorporated into the... more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

A Mexico-raised, Chicago-based artist who takes cues from Salvador Dali and Bill Sienkiewicz, painter Luis De La Torre explores what it means to be a modern Mexican-American in his exhibition, “Welcome to the Holy Land,” which runs through ... more

Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 6, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The UWM Union Theatre’s LGBT Film/Video Festival continues today with many screening Butch Jamie ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The weekend brought ugly news from the Shins camp: Keyboardist Marty Crandall was arrested on domestic violence charges. The Modern Age has all of the sordid details, including police reports and a photo of the bruises Crandall allegedly inflicte.. more

Jan 7, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Carte Blanche Studios, 7:30 p.m.For decades, playwrights and screenwriters have been twis Greetings! ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 19, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

