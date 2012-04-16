Shiny Toy Guns
Neon Trees and The Band Perry Round Out the State Fair Lineup
The Wisconsin State Fair announced its final two 2012 headlining acts this morning. The alternative-rock band Neon Trees, which earned as much radio play on pop stations as alternative ones for its 2010 hit "Animal," will headline the fa.. more
Apr 16, 2012 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tess Redux
Roman Polanski visited this domain in his 1979 film with Nastassja Kinski, but why not redo it again for cable? The Thomas Hardy novel Tess of the d'Urbervilles has enough drama and tragedy for at least three Hollywood movies, but since Hollywoo.. more
Jul 25, 2011 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Experiencing Jimi Hendrix
In the TV interview that opens Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child, the guitarist is modest, almost self-effacing about his talent. As the documentary continues, with more TV snippets but mostly through Bootsy Collins’ narration drawn from Hendrix’s own w.. more
Dec 7, 2010 2:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Gaslight Anthem’s No-Compromise Policy
As singer/guitarist Brian Fallon noted ina recent phone interview, the band members weren The ’59Sound ,Music Feature more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Shiny Toy Guns
And, like their music, the band itself has gone through frequent changes. They are currently on their third female lead singer, easily the most colorful one yet. Sisely Treasure, who reached the dance charts as front-woman for The Cooler ... more
Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Today in Milwaukee
The All-American Rejects
The All-American Rejects seem to build momentum after releasing each single. The quartet’s first, “Swing, Swing,” propelled the group into emo-pop stardom in 2003 and “Dirty Little Secret” further cemented them power-pop grou more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee