Sho&Rsquo; Nuff Gospel Music

The man who was crying was old enough to be my father. He had just been sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and probation afterwards. I’d testified against him. Last August, he punched me in the face, causing a partial detachment of the retina in m.. more

Feb 21, 2011 8:26 PM Theater

Over the years, Windfall Theatre Company has staged a number of new works by playwright/actor Thomas Rosenthal. This month, Windfall continues to show a dedication to developing new material with Rosenthal’s Nurture’s Wonders. Rosenthal’s previ.. more

Feb 16, 2011 1:07 PM Theater

A little less than an hour ago, the Skylight Opera Theatre, which really never cancels shows, really will. Today’s (February 2nd) performances of Jacques Brel Is Alive And Well And Living In Paris have been canceled due to what some meteorologis.. more

Feb 2, 2011 11:53 AM Theater

Though it ran just a month ago at the Mason Temple Church of God In Christ, Milwaukee playwright Andre' Lee Ellis’ Sho’ Nuff Gospel Music returns for a three-night encore, this time at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The producti... more

May 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

