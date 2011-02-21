Sho&Rsquo; Nuff Gospel Music
Insurgent Theatre And Prison
The man who was crying was old enough to be my father. He had just been sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and probation afterwards. I’d testified against him. Last August, he punched me in the face, causing a partial detachment of the retina in m.. more
Feb 21, 2011 8:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nurture's Wonders With Windfall
Over the years, Windfall Theatre Company has staged a number of new works by playwright/actor Thomas Rosenthal. This month, Windfall continues to show a dedication to developing new material with Rosenthal’s Nurture’s Wonders. Rosenthal’s previ.. more
Feb 16, 2011 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Skylight Cancels February 2nd Performances
A little less than an hour ago, the Skylight Opera Theatre, which really never cancels shows, really will. Today’s (February 2nd) performances of Jacques Brel Is Alive And Well And Living In Paris have been canceled due to what some meteorologis.. more
Feb 2, 2011 11:53 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sho’ Nuff Gospel Music
Though it ran just a month ago at the Mason Temple Church of God In Christ, Milwaukee playwright Andre' Lee Ellis’ Sho’ Nuff Gospel Music returns for a three-night encore, this time at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The producti... more
May 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
