Shoot Down The Moon
Shoot Down the Moon Strive For Serenity on 'Forever Sedated'
Even when it channels angst, a sense of peace carries through the Milwaukee band’s latest LP. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:03 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Calliope Finds a More Focused Groove on ‘Orbis’
While it’s only been a year since they released their debut album, Milwaukee’s Calliope are not sitting idly on that momentum. Instead, they’re releasing a new EP called Orbis, a collection of rock songs that seemingly tosses off the traini... more
Jun 4, 2014 12:30 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Welcome to West Allis, Inspiration Studios
Soon a new name will join the list of regulars in the Art Preview column: Inspiration Studios. Celebrating its birthday at 3 p.m on Saturday, March 1, this art gallery-cum-performance space will make its home in a large, beautiful, inspirat... more
Feb 26, 2014 12:50 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Summer Soulstice Music Festival
While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews