Shooter Jennings
Don Juan On A Small Stage
I can’t stress enough that I respect the Off the Wall Theatre. That it’s managed to maintain for all these years in a tiny little space in the shadow of some of the largest, most historic theatrical venues in the city is impressive enough. The fa.. more
Apr 20, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Various Artists
This CD/DVD set and Blu-ray disc live concert is a moving testament to the great American life of Johnny Cash. Cash embodied integrity, suffering, perseverance, redemption, hard-won truth and generosity of spirit, especially for the downtro... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Ike Reilly's Hard-Luck Tales
Even though he's only in his late 40s, Ike Reilly speaks like a man strangled by the Great Depression... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature 1 Comments
Shooter Jennings shares not only a familial resemblance to his father, Waylon—Shooter even depicted his dad in the movie Walk the Line —but also his father’s love of tightly wound, rock-inflected country, making him one of the more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Posters and Postcards: Favorite Promo Images from the Season
I recently received the promo images for the upcoming season closer for the Boulevard Theatre. Stations of the Cross is one of those ideas that sounds so simple and promising that it’s kind of surprising that no one thought of it before. Opening A.. more
Apr 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Charlie Daniels Band
At 71, the singer, guitarist and fiddler Charlie Daniels still has what it takes to get t Club Soda No Ice, Vol. 2. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments