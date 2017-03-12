Shootings. Open Door Cafe
Back to Class with Forge Theater at the Alchemist
Over the years, I’ve seen some really talented high school students in professional local theater productions. Whether it’s First Stage or some other company or in some rare cases an actual high school production that I’m seeing, there’s always so.. more
Mar 12, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Will Concealed Weapons Make Wisconsin Safer?
Republicans are fast-tracking two bills that would allow residents to carry concealed weapons in public. Only one bill has been introduced in both the state Assembly and the state Senate, legislation that would create a permitting system f... more
May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Issue of the Week: Debating Concealed Carry
After the tragedy in Arizona, we are asking Wisconsin lawmakers, who will be introducing legislation to allow people to carry concealed weapons into restaurants and churches, to take a careful look at who, exactly, should be able to own gun... more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 17 Comments