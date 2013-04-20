RSS

Shop Local

 Asthe ‘60s edged toward 1970, Miles Davis toured with a splendid quintet. Henever recorded with them in the studio but the names of his collaborators woulddominate jazz in the coming decade, including Chick Corea, Wayne Shorter, Da.. more

Apr 20, 2013 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4738.jpe

Come on, Milwaukee. Keep your favorite locally owned companies in business during these tough economic times. Make a promise to buy local this ho,Expresso more

Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

blogimage4738.jpe

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/harpist Joanna Newsom will perform at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 2, the venue announced today. It will be her first concert in Milwaukee since her well-received 2007 performance with a 30-piece orches.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES