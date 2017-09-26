Shops at Grand Avenue
Company of Strangers Produces a High-Energy 'Ideal Husband'
Young actors often make up in enthusiasm what they lack in experience; such is the case with Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband, which gets a high-energy production by The Company of Strangers Theater. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Ready to Vote?
It’s here—Tuesday, Nov. 8,is Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to myvote.wi.gov to locate your pollingplace and check your voter registration. To cast a ballot, you will need anacceptable photo ID. To learn more about IDs, g.. more
Nov 7, 2016 10:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Quasimondo’s ‘Kama Sutra’ Plumbs Love, Sex and Relatedness
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s final offering in Studio G, Kama Sutra (through March 26), taps the Hindu pantheon to explore love, sex and relatedness as they exist both in our time and transcendently. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:24 PM Selena Milewski Theater
DANCE HAPPENING: MKE Follies
MKE Follies, the ever-changing revue produced bimonthly by Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme, is an enjoyable way to meet Milwaukee performers and performances of all sorts. The Friday, Nov. 20 edition marks the Fol... more
Nov 17, 2015 8:52 PM John Schneider Dance
Escape Chambers Experience
Enjoy Escape Chambers Milwaukee at the Shops of Grand Avenue Mall. Patrons are only given one hour to find and use the clues hidden in the space to complete their mission. Good Luck! more
Apr 8, 2015 3:10 PM Mac Writt A&E Feature
‘Phaedra’s Love’ on World Stage
Phaedra’s Love is as brief as it is brutal. The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s production of the Sarah Kane drama finds its home in an improvised space at the Shops of Grand Avenue through more
May 30, 2014 1:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Who Wants to Buy the Shops of Grand Avenue?
Milwaukee's struggling Shops of Grand Avenue is going on auction again, and it could be bought for a potential bargain, depending on how the bidding plays out. The 450,000 square foot shopping center (don't call it a mall) at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.. more
May 15, 2014 12:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: A Ryan Braun Ovation and an Art Museum Expansion
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the biggest sports controversy of the young baseball season: Milwaukee fans had the audaci.. more
Apr 10, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
TRUE Skool Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Kids through Hip-Hop
It’s something of a cliché to talk about how music changes lives, but the good folks at the Milwaukee hip-hop nonprofit TRUE Skool, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, have watc,Music Feature more
Mar 12, 2014 11:42 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: Grand Avenue, Winter Doldrums and Imaginary Subways
Almost every Wednesday at noon, WMSE’s Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I spend a half hour cracking each other (and probably nobody else) up while discussing Milwaukee, music, arts and culture on a show called The Disclaimer. .. more
Jan 17, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Leonard Bearstein & his Symphony Orchestra
Leonard Bearstein and his Symphony Orchestra will bring family fun to The Shops of Grand Avenue again this year (from Nov. 22, 2010 - Dec. 31, 2010). Musical Holiday favorites coupled with Leonard's charming wit will ring through The ,Holi... more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cheech & Chong
Any plans that stoner-comedy team Cheech & Chong had to reunite at the turn of the century went up in smoke (sorry) when Tommy Chong was sentenced to nine months in prison for selling not drugs but “drug-related paraphernalia.” Tensions aga... more
Nov 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee