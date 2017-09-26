RSS

Shops at Grand Avenue

undergroundcollab.widea.jpg

Young actors often make up in enthusiasm what they lack in experience; such is the case with Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband, which gets a high-energy production by The Company of Strangers Theater. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

kaine3b-1000x367.jpg.jpe

It’s here—Tuesday, Nov. 8,is Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to myvote.wi.gov to locate your pollingplace and check your voter registration. To cast a ballot, you will need anacceptable photo ID. To learn more about IDs, g.. more

Nov 7, 2016 10:06 PM Daily Dose

quasiandywalsh.jpg.jpe

Photo by Andy Walsh

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s final offering in Studio G, Kama Sutra (through March 26), taps the Hindu pantheon to explore love, sex and relatedness as they exist both in our time and transcendently. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:24 PM Theater

MKE Follies, the ever-changing revue produced bimonthly by Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme, is an enjoyable way to meet Milwaukee performers and performances of all sorts. The Friday, Nov. 20 edition marks the Fol... more

Nov 17, 2015 8:52 PM Dance

ae_escapechambers.jpg.jpe

Escape Chambers MKE / Facebook

Enjoy Escape Chambers Milwaukee at the Shops of Grand Avenue Mall. Patrons are only given one hour to find and use the clues hidden in the space to complete their mission. Good Luck! more

Apr 8, 2015 3:10 PM A&E Feature

theater1.jpg.jpe

Phaedra’s Love is as brief as it is brutal. The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s production of the Sarah Kane drama finds its home in an improvised space at the Shops of Grand Avenue through more

May 30, 2014 1:52 AM Theater

grand avenue mall.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's struggling Shops of Grand Avenue is going on auction again, and it could be bought for a potential bargain, depending on how the bidding plays out. The 450,000 square foot shopping center (don't call it a mall) at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.. more

May 15, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the biggest sports controversy of the young baseball season: Milwaukee fans had the audaci.. more

Apr 10, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

musicgateway_trueskool.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra

It’s something of a cliché to talk about how music changes lives, but the good folks at the Milwaukee hip-hop nonprofit TRUE Skool, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, have watc,Music Feature more

Mar 12, 2014 11:42 AM Music Feature

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

Almost every Wednesday at noon, WMSE’s Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I spend a half hour cracking each other (and probably nobody else) up while discussing Milwaukee, music, arts and culture on a show called The Disclaimer. .. more

Jan 17, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

Leonard Bearstein and his Symphony Orchestra will bring family fun to The Shops of Grand Avenue again this year (from Nov. 22, 2010 - Dec. 31, 2010). Musical Holiday favorites coupled with Leonard's charming wit will ring through The ,Holi... more

Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage10287.jpe

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10178.jpe

Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8966.jpe

Any plans that stoner-comedy team Cheech & Chong had to reunite at the turn of the century went up in smoke (sorry) when Tommy Chong was sentenced to nine months in prison for selling not drugs but “drug-related paraphernalia.” Tensions aga... more

Nov 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES