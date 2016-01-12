RSS

Shorewood High School

Somewhere around my senior year in high school, Green Day's  Dookie came out. It felt weird to see a band that associated itself with punk rock sell 10 million albums. I’d read about the ’70s. I’d read about a movement that had passed-on whi.. more

Jan 12, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Jenny Anderson

By some cruel perversity ofnature, Wisconsin was gifted with an abundance of natural beauty and cursedwith an ever-expanding winter. The season for painting en plein air (French for “in the open air”) is soon tocome to a close. But befo.. more

Sep 8, 2015 8:30 PM Around MKE

There’s something irresistibly dark about the musical Cabaret. The sense of impending fascism hangs over everything in an atmosphere of playful experimentation set in a seedy nightclub in Germany at the dawn of Naziism. It’s got to be extremely ea.. more

Apr 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo courtesy Pabst Theater Organization

Death Cab For Cutie will return to Milwaukee to play the Riverside Theater on Monday, May 4, the venue announced today, but when they do they'll look a bit different from the last time they swung through the city. Last year the band parted on good.. more

Jan 26, 2015 3:10 PM On Music

If the phrase “salt of the earth” could describe any band, it would be the Drive-By Truckers—one of those rare groups that manage to exude authenticity and humility at the same time. So it was appropriate that the Athens, Ga.-based band more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection. more

Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Me, drizzled veteran of political wars waged ’round our vicinity, having mounted nearly several half-assed campaigns for all kind of elective offices over the years—sena more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Even though she’d been gone from Milwaukee for 10 years when she got the news about her first Tony Award nomination, one of the first things actress Kate Baldwin did was call her Shorewood High School drama teacher Barbara Gensler. “She was... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

