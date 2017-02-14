RSS

musicgateway_kylefeerick_byberkleyburchphotography.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee songwriter Kyle Feerick called in a murder’s row of Milwaukee talent for his new album, Heart, and plays an album release show on Friday, Feb. 17 at Red Dot Tosa at 8:30 p.m. . more

Feb 14, 2017 3:14 PM Music Feature

trivia.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s oldest bar trivia league – Quizmaster Trivia –turns ten years old this month. Although trivia nights had been around inMilwaukee bars since at least the early 2000s (mostly through national,computerized networks that listed the.. more

Dec 6, 2016 2:59 PM Around MKE

400fullsizerender1.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of the Shorewood Historical Society

If you happen tobe driving through Shorewood at 7 p.m. on Halloween, don’t be alarmed if thespecter of a train careens across the Capitol Drive Bridge. You’ve justwitnessed the maiden voyage of the Ghost Train, a new public art installatio.. more

Oct 26, 2016 3:22 PM Around MKE

shortorder_harrys_a_(bybettykoenig).jpg.jpe

Opening this summer, the handsome new Harry’s Bar and Grill at 1234 E. Brady St. was designed with respect for its location’s historic architecture, including witty nods to its past as a True Value Hardware Store. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:52 PM Short Order

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly thought exchange with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the story everybody else around here has been talking about for the last week: allegations that a pro.. more

Nov 19, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

jennyandersonpleinair.jpg.jpe

Jenny Anderson

By some cruel perversity ofnature, Wisconsin was gifted with an abundance of natural beauty and cursedwith an ever-expanding winter. The season for painting en plein air (French for “in the open air”) is soon tocome to a close. But befo.. more

Sep 8, 2015 8:30 PM Around MKE

adidasrundmc.jpg.jpe

Flickr CC

DMC of the classic hip-hop group Run DMC will be at Clickssneaker store at 1916 E Capitol Dr., on Saturday, Aug, 22 from 1:30 to 3:30p.m.DMC, or Darryl McDaniels, co-owns the shop with Milwaukeenative Eric “Shake” James. The shop sells lim.. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:00 PM Around MKE

aroundmke_shorewood.jpg.jpe

patch.com

If you’re one for stress-free holiday shopping, then visitShorewood for its “Stop, Shop & Restore” event Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10a.m.-5 p.m. that will offer you great deals as well as relaxation between boutsof gift gathering. Hosted by the .. more

Dec 4, 2014 2:40 PM Around MKE

shortorder.jpg.jpe

Take one step inside Shorewood’s North Shore Boulangerie (4401 N. Oakland Ave.), and the heavenly smells of fresh bakery and coffee will transport your senses to a bustling Parisian café. The bakery is open for counter-served breakfast dai... more

Sep 24, 2014 2:45 AM Dining Preview

ae.jpg.jpe

Though many artists will always prefer the climate-controlled convenience of the studio, a growing number of painters are taking their canvases outdoors. Credit the rising popularity of plein air painting in part to the old-fashioned allure... more

Sep 11, 2014 9:26 PM A&E Feature

hubbard park beer garden.jpg.jpe

It's been a banner summer for free beer. Following the Estabrook Park Beer Garden's ceremonial tapping last week, Shorewood’s Hubbard Park Beer Garden will opentomorrow with a party featuring free beer until it runs out. Located betweenthe Hubba.. more

Jun 23, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

croissant.jpg.jpe

Americans are used to a fairly limited selection of bakedgoods. Cookies, muffins and a few other bakery items are the staples of caféand coffee shop menus here. A new bakery in Shorewood, however, is bringingmuch more to the table for early mor.. more

Jun 18, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

scotus.jpg.jpe

If you believe in representative democracy, then last week was pretty brutal. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down aggregate campaign limits to federal candidates, which inevitably will do away with Wisconsin’s more

Apr 9, 2014 8:50 PM Expresso

nana asian fusion small plate.jpg.jpe

Givinglocal establishments the opportunity to show off their chef’s talents andcreativity, and customers the chance to sample neighborhood cuisine, Shorewoodpresents Small Plates Week this month.FromApril 22-27, customers are invited to visit .. more

Apr 8, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

rae cassidy san fermin kiings live.jpg.jpe

Anybody who purchased the debut from the Brooklyn indie-rock ensemble San Fermin on the strength of their live show must have been a little disappointed to discover the group's most commanding presence wasn't even featured on that record. Singers .. more

Feb 10, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

lionel stitchie oh what a feelin.jpg.jpe

Noteverything goes viral immediately. Milwaukee artist Molly Evans spent a goodchunk of this summer stitching Lionel Richie lyrics to abandoned chairs,couches and mattresses around her neighborhood, leaving behind a small card oneach one tagge.. more

Dec 20, 2013 6:00 PM Around MKE

The Shorewood High School Orchestra, swinging since 1925, has blown up to amazing proportions. Today, roughly 25% of all students in the district play an instrument. The roster includes 520 musicians (grades more

Mar 8, 2013 2:32 AM Off the Cuff

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we regret two recent blows to black radio: the loss of Milwaukee's WMCS 1290, an important c.. more

Mar 7, 2013 6:30 PM On Music

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Camp Bar owners Paul and Natalia Hackbarth say they modeled the bar after their cabin in northern Wisconsin. To judge by the looks of the establishment, it must be quite a cabin. For all its taxidermied animal heads, antle more

Mar 5, 2013 10:41 PM Dining Preview

short_orders.jpg.jpe

The menu at NaNa Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar (4511 N. Oakland Ave.) is unique in Milwaukee County. The sushi list is normal enough but the entrées are cleverly organized. They are grouped by the sauces, from which you then more

Feb 13, 2013 4:48 PM Dining Preview

