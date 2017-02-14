Shorewood
Kyle Feerick Keeps Things Easy on ‘Heart’
Milwaukee songwriter Kyle Feerick called in a murder’s row of Milwaukee talent for his new album, Heart, and plays an album release show on Friday, Feb. 17 at Red Dot Tosa at 8:30 p.m. . more
Feb 14, 2017 3:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee's Oldest Bar Trivia League Turns Ten
Milwaukee’s oldest bar trivia league – Quizmaster Trivia –turns ten years old this month. Although trivia nights had been around inMilwaukee bars since at least the early 2000s (mostly through national,computerized networks that listed the.. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:59 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Historic Locomotive Rides Again with Ghost Train
If you happen tobe driving through Shorewood at 7 p.m. on Halloween, don’t be alarmed if thespecter of a train careens across the Capitol Drive Bridge. You’ve justwitnessed the maiden voyage of the Ghost Train, a new public art installatio.. more
Oct 26, 2016 3:22 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Harry’s Bar and Grill Comes to Brady Street
Opening this summer, the handsome new Harry’s Bar and Grill at 1234 E. Brady St. was designed with respect for its location’s historic architecture, including witty nods to its past as a True Value Hardware Store. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:52 PM John Schneider Short Order
This Week on The Disclaimer: Shorewood's Scandalous Sculpture
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly thought exchange with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the story everybody else around here has been talking about for the last week: allegations that a pro.. more
Nov 19, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Shorewood "En Plein Air"
By some cruel perversity ofnature, Wisconsin was gifted with an abundance of natural beauty and cursedwith an ever-expanding winter. The season for painting en plein air (French for “in the open air”) is soon tocome to a close. But befo.. more
Sep 8, 2015 8:30 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Here’s Your Chance to Meet Hip-Hop Legend “DMC
DMC of the classic hip-hop group Run DMC will be at Clickssneaker store at 1916 E Capitol Dr., on Saturday, Aug, 22 from 1:30 to 3:30p.m.DMC, or Darryl McDaniels, co-owns the shop with Milwaukeenative Eric “Shake” James. The shop sells lim.. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Shorewood’s ‘Stop, Shop & Restore’ Holiday Event
If you’re one for stress-free holiday shopping, then visitShorewood for its “Stop, Shop & Restore” event Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10a.m.-5 p.m. that will offer you great deals as well as relaxation between boutsof gift gathering. Hosted by the .. more
Dec 4, 2014 2:40 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
North Shore Boulangerie
Take one step inside Shorewood’s North Shore Boulangerie (4401 N. Oakland Ave.), and the heavenly smells of fresh bakery and coffee will transport your senses to a bustling Parisian café. The bakery is open for counter-served breakfast dai... more
Sep 24, 2014 2:45 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Plein Air Shorewood Returns for Year Two
Though many artists will always prefer the climate-controlled convenience of the studio, a growing number of painters are taking their canvases outdoors. Credit the rising popularity of plein air painting in part to the old-fashioned allure... more
Sep 11, 2014 9:26 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Shorewood's Hubbard Park Beer Garden Opens Tuesday
It's been a banner summer for free beer. Following the Estabrook Park Beer Garden's ceremonial tapping last week, Shorewood’s Hubbard Park Beer Garden will opentomorrow with a party featuring free beer until it runs out. Located betweenthe Hubba.. more
Jun 23, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
North Shore Boulangerie Brings Fresh Bread and Pastries to Shorewood
Americans are used to a fairly limited selection of bakedgoods. Cookies, muffins and a few other bakery items are the staples of caféand coffee shop menus here. A new bakery in Shorewood, however, is bringingmuch more to the table for early mor.. more
Jun 18, 2014 6:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Issue of the Week: The Supreme Court Rules for the 1%
If you believe in representative democracy, then last week was pretty brutal. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down aggregate campaign limits to federal candidates, which inevitably will do away with Wisconsin’s more
Apr 9, 2014 8:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Shorewood Hosts Small Plates Week
Givinglocal establishments the opportunity to show off their chef’s talents andcreativity, and customers the chance to sample neighborhood cuisine, Shorewoodpresents Small Plates Week this month.FromApril 22-27, customers are invited to visit .. more
Apr 8, 2014 2:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Kiings Team With San Fermin's Rae Cassidy on "Feel"
Anybody who purchased the debut from the Brooklyn indie-rock ensemble San Fermin on the strength of their live show must have been a little disappointed to discover the group's most commanding presence wasn't even featured on that record. Singers .. more
Feb 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Artist Molly Evans Revitalized Abandoned Furniture with Lionel Richie Lyrics
Noteverything goes viral immediately. Milwaukee artist Molly Evans spent a goodchunk of this summer stitching Lionel Richie lyrics to abandoned chairs,couches and mattresses around her neighborhood, leaving behind a small card oneach one tagge.. more
Dec 20, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Swinging in Shorewood
The Shorewood High School Orchestra, swinging since 1925, has blown up to amazing proportions. Today, roughly 25% of all students in the district play an instrument. The roster includes 520 musicians (grades more
Mar 8, 2013 2:32 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
The Week on The Disclaimer: Mourning WMCS, Shaming Billboard and Praising Shorewood
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we regret two recent blows to black radio: the loss of Milwaukee's WMCS 1290, an important c.. more
Mar 7, 2013 6:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Reinventing Shorewood
Camp Bar owners Paul and Natalia Hackbarth say they modeled the bar after their cabin in northern Wisconsin. To judge by the looks of the establishment, it must be quite a cabin. For all its taxidermied animal heads, antle more
Mar 5, 2013 10:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Excellent Asian Value
The menu at NaNa Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar (4511 N. Oakland Ave.) is unique in Milwaukee County. The sushi list is normal enough but the entrées are cleverly organized. They are grouped by the sauces, from which you then more
Feb 13, 2013 4:48 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview