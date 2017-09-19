RSS

Short Order

Crafty Cow’s relatively new Bay View location (2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) features more burgers than you can shake a stick at alongside 16 craft beer taps. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:17 PM Short Order

A corner bar on a busy business strip, Moonshine Pub & Grill (3300 S. 27th St.) has a distinction: In addition to the standard pub and grill fare, a respectable and delicious Serbian menu is served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:02 PM Short Order

Mara’s Grill is s quaint and cozy 10-seat eatery decorated with bric-a-brac from the proprietors’ Guatemalan homeland and with four Guatemalan entrées listed on a menu. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:57 PM Short Order

This weekend’s Street Eats food and beer truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward will have an Irish theme. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:50 PM Short Order

Hué offers a full menu of Vietnamese favorites at locations in Bay View and Wauwatosa. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:01 PM Short Order

Located on South Milwaukee’s main drag, Azteca has been serving good Mexican dishes for the past decade. more

Jul 11, 2017 2:15 PM Short Order

The Hudson in Milwaukee’s Third Ward is a pleasant spot for sandwiches, salads and soups and offers a business lounge. more

Jul 3, 2017 10:24 AM Short Order

Rochester Deli is a popular Downtown Waukesha destination for sandwiches and salads. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:16 PM Short Order

A celebrated Wauwatosa institution, Ted’s Ice Cream & Restaurant (6204 W. North Ave.) has thrived by keeping things simple. Seating is close quarters with a few tables and two counters; the f,Short Order more

Jun 20, 2017 2:10 PM Short Order

Review of Tandoor restaurant. more

Jun 13, 2017 2:12 PM Short Order

A preview of Shepherd Express’ annual Street Eats food truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. more

May 30, 2017 2:13 PM Short Order

Review of the Jamaican Grill & Kitchen food truck at Club Timbuktu more

May 23, 2017 2:13 PM Short Order

This summer, as in every season since Major League Baseball returned to Milwaukee, George Webb predicts the Brewers will wSince 1948, George Webb has been a Milawukee diner staple, with many locations and enticing specials such as free burg... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:10 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

ortune Restaurant (2945 S. 108th St.) is a rare bird: A Chinese restaurant with real Chinese dishes, such as jellyfish, deep-fried pork intestines and Buddhist-style vegetable stew. (There’s also a more standard Chinese American menu.) more

Apr 25, 2017 1:27 PM Short Order 2 Comments

If there’s one thing most every Milwaukeean can agree on, it’s that beer is good. Add beer to food, and it makes the food even better. That’s the philosophy behind Milwaukee Beer Bistro (2730 N. Humboldt Blvd.), a Riverwest pub that incorpo... more

Apr 18, 2017 2:09 PM Short Order 1 Comments

Aomjai Nueakaew has lovingly transformed the little restaurant on the corner of Farwell and Lafayette, formerly Abu’s Jerusalem of the Gold, into a home for her delicate Thai cooking. Jow Nai Fouquet (1978 N. Farwell Ave.) opens on weekends... more

Apr 11, 2017 2:43 PM Short Order

A favorite among Brewers fans for its proximity to Miller Park, the Valley Inn (4000 W. Clybourn St.) serves a serious beer and sandwich selection. more

Apr 4, 2017 1:53 PM Short Order

Serving traditional Laotian and Thai fare, the bustling Silver City restaurant, Vientiane Noodle Shop, offers food that is generously portioned and affordably priced. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:18 PM Short Order

Oakland Avenue’s Thai Kitchen (2851 N. Oakland Ave.) is a quiet, homey restaurant with a dozen tables. The food is plentiful, inexpensive and authentic. Service is quick and friendly. more

Mar 21, 2017 3:41 PM Short Order

Yes, it’s a chain and yes, it’s in a shopping mall (Mayfair), but P.F. Chang (2500 N. Mayfair Road) is a really good restaurant for Chinese and Asian fusion cuisine in a gorgeous, high-energy setting and with a modern, inventive twist. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:30 PM Short Order

