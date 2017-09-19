Short Order
Craft Beer at Bay View's Crafty Cow
Crafty Cow’s relatively new Bay View location (2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) features more burgers than you can shake a stick at alongside 16 craft beer taps. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:17 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Short Order
Moonshine Bar Serves Serbian Dishes
A corner bar on a busy business strip, Moonshine Pub & Grill (3300 S. 27th St.) has a distinction: In addition to the standard pub and grill fare, a respectable and delicious Serbian menu is served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:02 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
Mara's Grill Ventures South of Mexico to Guatamala
Mara’s Grill is s quaint and cozy 10-seat eatery decorated with bric-a-brac from the proprietors’ Guatemalan homeland and with four Guatemalan entrées listed on a menu. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:57 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Good Food, Good Beer Friday in the Third Ward
This weekend’s Street Eats food and beer truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward will have an Irish theme. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Short Order
Hué a Vietnamese Favorite in Bay View and Tosa
Hué offers a full menu of Vietnamese favorites at locations in Bay View and Wauwatosa. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:01 PM John Jahn Short Order
Azteca's South Milwaukee Mexican Buffet
Located on South Milwaukee’s main drag, Azteca has been serving good Mexican dishes for the past decade. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
Breakfast to Happy Hour, Hudson Has it All
The Hudson in Milwaukee’s Third Ward is a pleasant spot for sandwiches, salads and soups and offers a business lounge. more
Jul 3, 2017 10:24 AM David Luhrssen Short Order
Perfectly Grilled at Waukesha's Rochester Deli
Rochester Deli is a popular Downtown Waukesha destination for sandwiches and salads. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:16 PM Emily Patti Short Order
Ted's in Tosa for Ice Cream, Burgers and Breakfast
A celebrated Wauwatosa institution, Ted’s Ice Cream & Restaurant (6204 W. North Ave.) has thrived by keeping things simple. Seating is close quarters with a few tables and two counters; the f,Short Order more
Jun 20, 2017 2:10 PM Emily Patti Short Order
Tandoor's Indian Buffet
Review of Tandoor restaurant. more
Jun 13, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
Good Eating This Friday in the Third Ward
A preview of Shepherd Express’ annual Street Eats food truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. more
May 30, 2017 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
Jamaican Grill at Club Timbuktu
Review of the Jamaican Grill & Kitchen food truck at Club Timbuktu more
May 23, 2017 2:13 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
George Webb's Milwaukee Tradition Continues
This summer, as in every season since Major League Baseball returned to Milwaukee, George Webb predicts the Brewers will wSince 1948, George Webb has been a Milawukee diner staple, with many locations and enticing specials such as free burg... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:10 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink 1 Comments
The Good Fortune of Finding Real Chinese
ortune Restaurant (2945 S. 108th St.) is a rare bird: A Chinese restaurant with real Chinese dishes, such as jellyfish, deep-fried pork intestines and Buddhist-style vegetable stew. (There’s also a more standard Chinese American menu.) more
Apr 25, 2017 1:27 PM John Jahn Short Order 2 Comments
Beer in Every Dish at Milwaukee Beer Bistro
If there’s one thing most every Milwaukeean can agree on, it’s that beer is good. Add beer to food, and it makes the food even better. That’s the philosophy behind Milwaukee Beer Bistro (2730 N. Humboldt Blvd.), a Riverwest pub that incorpo... more
Apr 18, 2017 2:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Short Order 1 Comments
Jow Nai's Thai on Weekends Only
Aomjai Nueakaew has lovingly transformed the little restaurant on the corner of Farwell and Lafayette, formerly Abu’s Jerusalem of the Gold, into a home for her delicate Thai cooking. Jow Nai Fouquet (1978 N. Farwell Ave.) opens on weekends... more
Apr 11, 2017 2:43 PM John Schneider Short Order
Beer and a Serious Sandwich Selection at Valley Inn
A favorite among Brewers fans for its proximity to Miller Park, the Valley Inn (4000 W. Clybourn St.) serves a serious beer and sandwich selection. more
Apr 4, 2017 1:53 PM Emily Patti Short Order
Laotian Fare at Vientiane Noodle Shop
Serving traditional Laotian and Thai fare, the bustling Silver City restaurant, Vientiane Noodle Shop, offers food that is generously portioned and affordably priced. more
Mar 28, 2017 1:18 PM Emily Patti Short Order
What's Cooking at Thai Kitchen
Oakland Avenue’s Thai Kitchen (2851 N. Oakland Ave.) is a quiet, homey restaurant with a dozen tables. The food is plentiful, inexpensive and authentic. Service is quick and friendly. more
Mar 21, 2017 3:41 PM John Schneider Short Order
P.F. Chang's Inventive Chinese Menu
Yes, it’s a chain and yes, it’s in a shopping mall (Mayfair), but P.F. Chang (2500 N. Mayfair Road) is a really good restaurant for Chinese and Asian fusion cuisine in a gorgeous, high-energy setting and with a modern, inventive twist. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:30 PM John Jahn Short Order