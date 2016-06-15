RSS

The New Black Fest and playwright Dominique Morisseau have commissioned five black women playwrights to write pieces that engage in subjects of black womanhood and social perceptions of black femininity. The resulting show is Untamed: Hair Bod.. more

Jun 15, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

In spite of some excellent work from various members of the ensemble, Pink Banana Theatre’s One Acts 2015: Superheroes attempts a program of superhero-related shorts that largely fail. more

Jun 9, 2015 10:12 PM Theater

NeilHaven’s perennial favorite show Who Killed Santa? has beenfeatured at a variety of different local locations over the years. The showfeatures puppets standing-in for a slow-witted Frosty the Snowman, an alcoholicRudolph, a tragically youth.. more

Nov 3, 2014 9:40 AM Theater

This year, Pink Banana Theatre's annual program of one-acts tackles the end of the world. As it turns out, the end of all things is a mixed experience. Some bad sketch comedy opens Pink Banana's “One-Acts 2012: The End... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

I could watch a different theatrical shorts program every week and be a very, very happy person. There’s a definite appeal to going into a single program for a series of shorter pieces that you just don’t get with the format of a single, longer .. more

Jun 11, 2011 4:17 AM Theater

Perhaps the longest currently running shorts program of its kind in Milwaukee, Pink Banana Theatre has sifted through all the submitted scripts and it’s all set to start looking for actors to fill them. Auditions for Pink Banana’s Higher Educati.. more

Feb 26, 2011 4:25 PM Theater

Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s more

Nov 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. The more

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

American journalist Charles Bowden's newest memoir is a rambling stream of consciousness that weaves his experiences as a young boy in a small town with his time spent running with heroin dealers in Mexico. The main theme r,Books more

Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Milwaukee's Union Pulse sounds like what country rock might have evolved into had it not b Love and Addiction ,CD Reviews more

May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Pink Banana Theatre Company comes to the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre this Friday to open its latest show: Tales From The Dugout: A One Acts Festival of Relationship Madness. The show runs late nights after productions of Renaissance .. more

Mar 24, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

German Fest continues its run at the Summerfest grounds today with plenty of schnitzel, l Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

