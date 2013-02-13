Shostakovich
Icy Hot Russian Classics
Very few people are equally adept at conducting and playing an instrument at the highest level of professional performance. Guest conductor/pianist Ignat Solzhenitsyn proved his profound dual abilities last Saturday night with the Milwaukee... more
Feb 13, 2013 5:20 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Wisconsin's World-Class Microtonal Composer
Composer Ben Johnston is an orchestral music guru, heralded as "one of the foremost composers of microtonal music" and also “one of the best non-famous composers this country has to offer.” He has taught across the world and written more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
The MSO's 'Symphonic Masters'
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's next concert, “Symphonic Masters,” will kick off with Symphony No. 26 in D minor, written in 1768 by the incredibly prolific Franz Joseph Haydn. For this symphony, known as the “Lamentatione” more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music