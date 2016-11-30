Shout Factory
The T.A.M.I. Show meets The Big T.N.T. Show
Fiveyears and a pop culture epoch before Woodstock, The T.A.M.I. Show was anextravaganza of rock and soul performers—without the mud, bad acid and inflatedexpectations of a new world dawning. The T.A.M.I. Show was staged as .. more
Nov 30, 2016 5:09 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Pogues
Coupling the rough-hewn spirit of an Irish session with the rough and tumble energy of punk rock seems almost obvious now. When The Pogues first tried it in the early ’80s, it was a revelation. The Irish-British band’s signature more
Jan 18, 2013 3:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Shepherd’s 2011 New Year’s Eve Picks
You can always TiVo the giant ball and watch it drop later. As always, Milwaukee offers plenty of reasons to leave the couch on New Year’s Eve, with an assortment of concerts, dance parties and destinations for every demographic and budget.... more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE