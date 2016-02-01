Show
Dual Political Stories with the Me Show at UWM
UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company comes to UWM this month for a performance of The Me Show. It’s two people with a multimedia set-up. Gill Nathanson and Bill Buffery are two performers performing two stories that weave around each other. One.. more
Feb 1, 2016 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more
Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
eMC Make a Bid for ‘The Tonight Show’
Milwaukee rapper Stricklin talks about eMC’s campaign to win a date with Jimmy Fallon. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:53 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Kicking the Dickens A Second Time
The holidays tend to bring a lot of people out to see live performances. Big, established performing arts groups continue to deliver large, elaborate gifts to the theatergoing public. A Cudahy Caroler Christmas, A Christmas Carol and The Nu... more
Dec 4, 2013 12:49 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Barefoot In The Park In Germantown
Imagination Theatre of Germantown is staging a production of the classic Neil Simon comedy Barefoot In The Park this month. The early '60s romantic comedy was one of Simon's earliest stage plays and certainly his first big success on the stage. A .. more
Mar 31, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Metalocalypse Now
If “Metalocalypse” co-creator Brendon Small could disabuse one notion about his Cartoon Network program, it’s that he’s lampooning metal. Sure, there are nudges and inside jokes, but the entire show is built upon more
Nov 14, 2012 4:21 PM Chris Parker Around MKE
Finding the Fun in ‘What’s So Funny?’
An array of skills and a generous sense of humor are on display in “What’s So Funny?,” an original variety show by Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and the comedy-improv group The Show. The evening includes... more
Oct 9, 2012 8:41 PM John Schneider Classical Music
‘Black Radio’ Sends Its Signal to Milwaukee
The Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio, a live amalgam of R&B, hip-hop and jazz taking... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Kevin Lynch A&E Feature
Pink Banana's Hit-and-Miss 'End of the World'
This year, Pink Banana Theatre's annual program of one-acts tackles the end of the world. As it turns out, the end of all things is a mixed experience. Some bad sketch comedy opens Pink Banana's “One-Acts 2012: The End... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 3 Comments
Electric Frankenstein w/ Chief and Black Actress @ Frank's Power Plant
For more than 20 years now, New Jersey punk stalwarts Electric Frankenstein have been tenaciously plying their trade, persevering through shifting trends, personnel shake-ups and label changes. They have remained resolutely underground... more
Jun 2, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Ted Allen: Cooking for the Sake of Cooking
Ted Allen doesn't write about food as much as he used to. The Food Network personality began his career as a restaurant critic and food writer for Chicago and Esquire magazines—he continues to contribute to the latter on occasion... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
This Week in Milwaukee
Decades into a career of recording everything from jazz to pop to R&B, Rickie Lee Jones continues to throw curveballs to her fans. Her 1997 record Ghostyhead experimented with drum-heavy trip-hop... more
Apr 12, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Chamber Lines Up 1950s 'Bus Stop'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Two People in 'One Time' at Next Act
Strange and compelling stories have sprung from the basic setup of two actors and a park bench on a stage. Richard Lyons Conlon takes this premise in an interesting direction in the drama One Time. In a world premiere developed in part... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pleasing 'Patsy Cline' at Milwaukee Rep
Ted Swindley's Always…Patsy Cline demands a tremendous amount from its lead actress, who is asked to deliver the humble glamour of the legendary recording artist with little to no way of formal introduction. We are introduced to her in a pe... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rep Pursues Love 'In the Next Room'
Once we as audience members get past the initial shock and titillation of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), we see that the messages from its 19th-century setting remain timeless in 2012—the pursuit of love at its most i... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Will Branch's Weekend Folk Stardom
Will Branch is a certified teacher in the Music Together program and a bona fide weekend rock star. Off the Cuff spoke with him about hunting memoirs and newborn jam sessions... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Flieller and Troy: A Comedy For Two
Jeffrey Hatcher is one of the single best comedic playwrights working today. I could go on for thousands of words about all the stuff that he’s written, but his Three Viewings (which I saw with Kopper Bear productions several years ago) and Murd.. more
Oct 10, 2011 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies