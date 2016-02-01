RSS

Show

children.jpg.jpe

Judit Kocsar

UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company comes to UWM this month for a performance of The Me Show. It’s two people with a multimedia set-up.  Gill Nathanson and Bill Buffery are two performers performing two stories that weave around each other. One.. more

Feb 1, 2016 4:24 PM Theater

blog_thumb-01.jpg.jpe

One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more

Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Visual Arts

danielflemingart_top.jpg.jpe

Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Visual Arts

localmusic_emc_byzoefotografie.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rapper Stricklin talks about eMC’s campaign to win a date with Jimmy Fallon. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:53 PM Local Music

The holidays tend to bring a lot of people out to see live performances. Big, established performing arts groups continue to deliver large, elaborate gifts to the theatergoing public. A Cudahy Caroler Christmas, A Christmas Carol and The Nu... more

Dec 4, 2013 12:49 AM Theater

Imagination Theatre of Germantown is staging a production of the classic Neil Simon comedy Barefoot In The Park this month. The early '60s romantic comedy was one of Simon's earliest stage plays and certainly his first big success on the stage. A .. more

Mar 31, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

musicgate.jpg.jpe

If “Metalocalypse” co-creator Brendon Small could disabuse one notion about his Cartoon Network program, it’s that he’s lampooning metal. Sure, there are nudges and inside jokes, but the entire show is built upon more

Nov 14, 2012 4:21 PM Around MKE

dancerev.jpg.jpe

An array of skills and a generous sense of humor are on display in “What’s So Funny?,” an original variety show by Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and the comedy-improv group The Show. The evening includes... more

Oct 9, 2012 8:41 PM Classical Music

ae.jpg.jpe

The Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio, a live amalgam of R&B, hip-hop and jazz taking... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage18907.jpe

This year, Pink Banana Theatre's annual program of one-acts tackles the end of the world. As it turns out, the end of all things is a mixed experience. Some bad sketch comedy opens Pink Banana's “One-Acts 2012: The End... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

For more than 20 years now, New Jersey punk stalwarts Electric Frankenstein have been tenaciously plying their trade, persevering through shifting trends, personnel shake-ups and label changes. They have remained resolutely underground... more

Jun 2, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage18699.jpe

Ted Allen doesn't write about food as much as he used to. The Food Network personality began his career as a restaurant critic and food writer for Chicago and Esquire magazines—he continues to contribute to the latter on occasion... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18361.jpe

Decades into a career of recording everything from jazz to pop to R&B, Rickie Lee Jones continues to throw curveballs to her fans. Her 1997 record Ghostyhead experimented with drum-heavy trip-hop... more

Apr 12, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Strange and compelling stories have sprung from the basic setup of two actors and a park bench on a stage. Richard Lyons Conlon takes this premise in an interesting direction in the drama One Time. In a world premiere developed in part... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage18098.jpe

Ted Swindley's Always…Patsy Cline demands a tremendous amount from its lead actress, who is asked to deliver the humble glamour of the legendary recording artist with little to no way of formal introduction. We are introduced to her in a pe... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Once we as audience members get past the initial shock and titillation of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), we see that the messages from its 19th-century setting remain timeless in 2012—the pursuit of love at its most i... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage18019.jpe

Will Branch is a certified teacher in the Music Together program and a bona fide weekend rock star. Off the Cuff spoke with him about hunting memoirs and newborn jam sessions... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Jeffrey Hatcher is one of the single best comedic playwrights working today. I could go on for thousands of words about all the stuff that he’s written, but his Three Viewings (which I saw with Kopper Bear productions several years ago) and Murd.. more

Oct 10, 2011 1:09 PM Theater

blogimage12456.jpe

BABIES, IRON MAN 2, FROZEN, GET HIM TO THE GREEK, MICMACS, COCO CHANEL AND IGOR STRAVINSKY, SCRUBS: Season Nine, SOUTH PARK: A LITTLE BOX OF BUTTERS, PREY, SUPERMAN/BATMAN: APOCALYPSE, THE THIN RED LINE, more

Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES