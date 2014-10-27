Showcase
Creative Arts Festival Featuring Veterans
The NationalVeterans Creative Arts Festival is coming to Milwaukee for the first time! Nowin its 26th year, the NVCAF represents thousands of veterans around the countrywho use creative arts as part of their rehabilitation, readjustment, recove.. more
Oct 27, 2014 7:25 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Tempest
The 12th studio album from Celtic rockers Tempest opens with the multinational band’s first-ever single: a “Celtodelic” cover of the Grass Roots’ 1967 hit “Let’s Live for Today.” The upbeat reworking sets the tone more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Interview: John Ready Jewels Milwaukee's Riverwalk
On June 4 at the Mason Street Bump Out on Milwaukee's Riverwalk, the sculpture "The Round Ring" waited to be dedicated. Gallery Director at UW- LaCrosse and sculptor John Ready created this enormous ring retrofitted with bowling balls, .. more
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
About This Year's Summerfest Line-Up
The Shepherd Express' annual Summerfest Guide is on stands now, inserted in today's issue, so pick up a copy and start highlighting acts of interest. My first read on the (nearly) finalized Summerfest 2009 line-up: It's better th.. more
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Issue of the Week: The Non-Issue of MPS’s Breakup
In an appalling attempt to create news, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in its usual role Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more
Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Outback Bowl recap
The thing about this game that's stuck with me for two days is that we just looked so completely unprepared to even be on the field and I can't figure out why. We had at least 5 illegal formations - 2 of them were for penalties.. more
Jan 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Win tickets to the Milwaukee Public Museum!
The Golden Compass ,Contests more
Dec 17, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff z Archive 2 Comments