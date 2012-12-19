RSS

Shows

tumblr_mes64qjkan1r3af9zo1_1280.jpg.jpe

Promoters Kelsey Kaufmann and Sean Heiser created Riverwest Fest, a two-day “punk crawl” across Riverwest, in 2010 as a fundraiser to save the all-ages basement music venue, The Eagle’s Nest. In that respect it didn’t more

Dec 19, 2012 3:36 PM Local Music

blogimage9382.jpe

Karl Rove’s chief IT consultant, MikeConnell—who was facing subpoena in conne The Nation ,None more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

If you didn't join the Ladies... liveblog tonight, you missed a good time - not the least of which is that I WON BIATCHES! Don't think I won't gloat about that for awhile! Congrats to Prince Fielder and thank you so much for the Untuckem! more

Jul 13, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

It was on the front page of the Sports section today and now there's even more information on the Marquette blog on jsonline.com, so I'm just going to give you the whole thing...Read the whole story here, but the gist is that he had no pain or swe.. more

Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Do you look like a partially grow-up character from Charles Schultz’s Peanuts comic strip? Would you like to exhibit your somewhat odd appearance to total strangers onstage in the interest of art? Well, you’re in luck . . . Racine’s Over Our Head .. more

Jan 3, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

In this, the final part of of my interview transcripts with the writer/director/promoter/producer of Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer, Patrick Schmitz talks about working with child actors, expectations and the importance of confidence when jumping.. more

Dec 8, 2008 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage1956.jpe

After a day's delay, DJ Drama finally posted the latest Lil Wayne mixtape, Dedication 3, on his Web site this afternoon. It's streaming for free now, and will also be available for download once some (significant) technical errors are worked out. .. more

Nov 14, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage1801.jpe

Oct 24, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3988.jpe

   Shortly after the Battle of Salamis, in which Persia lost thousands of men an The Persians ,Theater more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

Rickie Weeks injured his knee trying to run out a play at first in Game 3 on Saturday. He came out of the game. It might have just been a strain, we were told. Then he was removed from the NLDS roster and replaced by Alcides Escobar. By the next d.. more

Oct 7, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1676.jpe

It’s not that the guy doesn’t have my vote anymore, but like all politicians, now that Murs is a candidate he’s lost some of the populist charm that made him so appealing in the first place. On his major-label debut, Murs For President, Murs fight.. more

Oct 6, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

The Locust Street Festival is more commonly known as the Sunday Survivor Fest. Make sure to look for the co-sponsored (Lakefront Brewery and Shepherd Express) stage at the event.,Sponsored Events more

Aug 31, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage3012.jpe

   Outdoor theater has a strange kind of life when seenby a small audience in a Cyrano deBergerac, ,Theater more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage2511.jpe

Whencelebrated playwright Eugene O’Neill wrote the humorous Ah, Wilderness! in the Ah, Wilderness! ,Theater more

Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage2302.jpe

  Foryoung Percy Talbott and the folks of Gilead, Wisconsin life is not TheSpitfire Grill ,Theater more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage2277.jpe

  OnApril 23, the Echo Base Collective p,Music Feature more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage2281.jpe

The Skylight Opera Theatre ends its season with a production of the feel-good musical The The Spitfire Grill ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2114.jpe

  Eclecticismwill be emphasized at the season finale of the Milwaukee Ballet, accord La Bayadere ,Classical Music/Dance more

May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage1956.jpe

Obesityand self-image are very serious issues in this country that rarely get dire Fat Pig ,Theater more

May 12, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage1996.jpe

Monty Python’s most beloved feature film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail serves as Monty Python and the Holy Grail ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES