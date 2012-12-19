Shows
Riverwest Fest Returns for a Busy Third Year
Promoters Kelsey Kaufmann and Sean Heiser created Riverwest Fest, a two-day “punk crawl” across Riverwest, in 2010 as a fundraiser to save the all-ages basement music venue, The Eagle’s Nest. In that respect it didn’t more
Dec 19, 2012 3:36 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Stories You Missed in 2009
Karl Rove’s chief IT consultant, MikeConnell—who was facing subpoena in conne The Nation ,None more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM the Editors of Project Censored Around MKE
Prince wins! I win! A great night!
If you didn't join the Ladies... liveblog tonight, you missed a good time - not the least of which is that I WON BIATCHES! Don't think I won't gloat about that for awhile! Congrats to Prince Fielder and thank you so much for the Untuckem! more
Jul 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Breaking News: Dominic James to play today
It was on the front page of the Sports section today and now there's even more information on the Marquette blog on jsonline.com, so I'm just going to give you the whole thing...Read the whole story here, but the gist is that he had no pain or swe.. more
Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
And Speaking Of Auditions . . .
Do you look like a partially grow-up character from Charles Schultz’s Peanuts comic strip? Would you like to exhibit your somewhat odd appearance to total strangers onstage in the interest of art? Well, you’re in luck . . . Racine’s Over Our Head .. more
Jan 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Patrick Schmitz: Pt. 3 of The Rudolph Trancsripts
In this, the final part of of my interview transcripts with the writer/director/promoter/producer of Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer, Patrick Schmitz talks about working with child actors, expectations and the importance of confidence when jumping.. more
Dec 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A New Lil Wayne Mix, In Time for the Weekend
After a day's delay, DJ Drama finally posted the latest Lil Wayne mixtape, Dedication 3, on his Web site this afternoon. It's streaming for free now, and will also be available for download once some (significant) technical errors are worked out. .. more
Nov 14, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
John Mayer's Cynical World View and Possible Last Laugh
Oct 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Reviving Ancient Greek Verse
Shortly after the Battle of Salamis, in which Persia lost thousands of men an The Persians ,Theater more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Weeks has knee surgery
Rickie Weeks injured his knee trying to run out a play at first in Game 3 on Saturday. He came out of the game. It might have just been a strain, we were told. Then he was removed from the NLDS roster and replaced by Alcides Escobar. By the next d.. more
Oct 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
After A Promising Primary Performance, Murs Stumbles
It’s not that the guy doesn’t have my vote anymore, but like all politicians, now that Murs is a candidate he’s lost some of the populist charm that made him so appealing in the first place. On his major-label debut, Murs For President, Murs fight.. more
Oct 6, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sunday Survivor Fest (8/31)
The Locust Street Festival is more commonly known as the Sunday Survivor Fest. Make sure to look for the co-sponsored (Lakefront Brewery and Shepherd Express) stage at the event.,Sponsored Events more
Aug 31, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Strong Cyrano
Outdoor theater has a strange kind of life when seenby a small audience in a Cyrano deBergerac, ,Theater more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Nature and Redemption
Whencelebrated playwright Eugene O’Neill wrote the humorous Ah, Wilderness! in the Ah, Wilderness! ,Theater more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Small Town, Big Heart
Foryoung Percy Talbott and the folks of Gilead, Wisconsin life is not TheSpitfire Grill ,Theater more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Untimely End of the Echo Base Collective
OnApril 23, the Echo Base Collective p,Music Feature more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Music Feature 1 Comments
The Spitfire Grill
The Skylight Opera Theatre ends its season with a production of the feel-good musical The The Spitfire Grill ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Ballet's Season Finale
Eclecticismwill be emphasized at the season finale of the Milwaukee Ballet, accord La Bayadere ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Paul Smaxwill Classical Music
Opposites Attract
Obesityand self-image are very serious issues in this country that rarely get dire Fat Pig ,Theater more
May 12, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Spamalot
Monty Python’s most beloved feature film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail serves as Monty Python and the Holy Grail ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee