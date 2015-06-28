Shrek The Musical
Shrek Auditions in Hartland
This coming October, Hartland’s Lake Country Playhouse will be staging a production of Shrek The Musical. They’re looking to cast the show this coming August. Nate C. Groonwald directs the production of a show which debuted back in Seattle i.. more
Jun 28, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Youth Theater Done Right
First Stage Children’s Theater’s John Maclay weighs in on the key to a successful children’s production. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:37 AM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Shrek in High School
DivineSavior Holy Angels High School opensits production of Shrek The Musical. What had started out on aSeattle try-out back in 2008 and then moved on to Broadway has gradually openeditself up through a series of tours and various smaller loca.. more
Nov 6, 2014 8:30 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shrek Sings!
First Stage Children’s Theater, Anne Siegel, Shrek the Musical, William Steig, Conlan Ledwith, Jeff Frank more
Oct 14, 2013 5:19 PM Anne Siegel Theater
First Stage Presents ‘Shrek The Musical’
Author-cartoonist William Steig had a prolific career prior to publishing a story about a big green ogre going out to see the world. The book that was to launch a franchise came roughly half a century after Steig’s earliest work as an illus... more
Oct 3, 2013 1:15 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Ando & The Jolly Barrels
Milwaukee has long been an on-again, off-again hotbed for what's amorphously defined as punk polka. For a band bereft of a drummer and rich in accordion, Ando & The Jolly Barrels is punkier than most. Andrew "Ando" Ehlers' barbed vocal atta... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Freak-Show Politics
At first, the decision by Wisconsin Democratic Congressman David Obey to retire after 41 years in Washington may have appeared surprising.Obey had already raised more than a million dollars for his re-election campaign. He’d risen to one of... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments