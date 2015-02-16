RSS

Shutter Island

videogames_petermolyneux.jpg.jpe

Video Games Are Dumb / Youtube

Peter Molyneux has been bending the truth for more than 30 years. Or is he knowingly lying? Plus, we discuss Evolve , the new 3DS, The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D , and  Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate !Let us know what you think. Leave us a v.. more

Feb 16, 2015 11:34 PM Video Games are Dumb

Jan 27, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage11256.jpe

This fourth collaboration between director Martin Scorsese and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, examines the differences between perception and reality. Enigmatic DiCaprio is perfect for the role of US Marshal Teddy Daniels, teamed with rookie Chuc... more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage9910.jpe

The island rises like a prehistoric behemoth from the fog of Boston harbor, a rocky Alcatraz set in cold, swirling tides and accessible only by a choppy ferry ride. Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island is confined to that rock, a steeply pitche... more

Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES