Sia
Tua Culpa Tues.: No (CBS) news is good news
Bad news for Katie Couric last week, when her CBS Evening News set a record for the lowest weekly ratings by a network newscast recorded under the current system of ratings. It sounds a lot worst than it is – largely because this week, she has set.. more
Apr 29, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Brewers ahead of the pack when it comes to diversity
This is an article by a Journal-Sentinel reporter that's gottennational play. Today is the 61st anniversary of Jackie Robinson'sbreaking the color line professional baseball and it turns out theBrewers are among the few to have such a large num.. more
Apr 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Sia
Beneath her deceptively small frame and her little-girl haircut, singer Sia boasts a surp Some People Have Real Problems ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb. 21 - Feb. 27
Saturday, Feb. 23 Oscar-Nominated Short Films @ The Times Cinema, 7 p. Lost Highway ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee