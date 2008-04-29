RSS

Sia

Bad news for Katie Couric last week, when her CBS Evening News set a record for the lowest weekly ratings by a network newscast recorded under the current system of ratings. It sounds a lot worst than it is – largely because this week, she has set.. more

Apr 29, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

This is an article by a Journal-Sentinel reporter that's gottennational play. Today is the 61st anniversary of Jackie Robinson'sbreaking the color line professional baseball and it turns out theBrewers are among the few to have such a large num.. more

Apr 15, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1005.jpe

Beneath her deceptively small frame and her little-girl haircut, singer Sia boasts a surp Some People Have Real Problems ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Saturday, Feb. 23 Oscar-Nominated Short Films @ The Times Cinema, 7 p. Lost Highway ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES